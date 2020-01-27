A Lizzo Photobomb, Celeb Couple Moments & Tears: Everything You Didn't See at the 2020 Grammy Awards

And with that, the 2020 Grammy Awards have come to an end!

With the heartbreaking news that Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others had died in a plane crash coming just hours before the show kicked off, stars still found a way to celebrate music’s biggest night on Sunday at the Staples Center.

While many of the memorable moments were captured in front of the cameras — such as the emotional tributes to Bryant and Nipsey Hussle, Demi Lovato‘s triumphant return to the stage, and Billie Eilish dominating the evening — there were also several unseen happenings on the red carpet, during the show and inside the after-parties.

Here are the best behind-the-scenes moments you didn’t see.

Lil Nas X was thrilled to be nominated at his first Grammy Awards and relished the moment besides a large entourage, including his brothers, whom he kept close and involved with all photos. Despite the excitement of the night, the “Old Town Road” artist seemed cool, calm and collected on the red carpet.

After snapping photos with his group, Lil Nas X, 20, found time to meet up with Cyndi Lauper. The duo introduced themselves, shaking each other’s hands and later ended their interaction with a hug.

Singers Rosalía and Billie Eilish also shared a sweet greeting on the carpet, embracing in a long hug and chatting for a bit before posing for a number of photos together.

Lil Nas X, YoungKio, and their entourage

Ty Dolla $ign made his public debut with his new girlfriend — the pair wore coordinating outfits as they walked the carpet together hand-in-hand.

Elsewhere at the event, Chris Brown showed up with his 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, as his plus one. The duo were captured smiling together inside the venue after finding their seats.

Ty Dolla $ign and his new girlfriend

Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown

Inside the Show

During Keys’ opening tribute to Bryant, 41, cameras caught Bebe Rexha wiping tears from her face. Several other audience members also appeared to be visibly moved by Keys’ heartfelt opening speech.

The Staples Center also honored Bryant by keeping his two retired Lakers jerseys that were hanging from the ceiling illuminated for the duration of the show — an unprecedented move for the venue, which normally dims those jerseys during concerts and events.

Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men during the Kobe Bryant tribute

Kobe Bryant's jerseys illuminated inside the Staples Center

Bebe Rexha

When it came time for Blake Shelton to perform, Gwen Stefani waited off in the wings, intently watching her country star boyfriend sing his part and swaying back and forth, before joining him on stage for the duet.

Another sweet celeb couple moment occurred when the Jonas Brothers took the stage to perform their new hit, “What a Man Gotta Do”. As the band was singing, Nick Jonas‘ wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who starred in the song’s music video, was spotted doing the choreography from the video in her seat.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend joined the sweet behind-the-scenes pairings, with Legend sweetly following behind his wife and holding the train of her dress as the pair exited the venue during a break.

Gwen Stefani backstage

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dancing with Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner

Lizzo appeared to be a crowd favorite, especially after winning her third Grammy award of the evening. The singer, 31, made her way through the audience during a commercial break and was greeted by excited fans, many of whom she high-fived and waved to.

Later in the evening, she was also spotted rocking out to Ariana Grande‘s performance of “Imagine,” “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next”.

The night’s big star, Eilish, 18, was captured watching the show while sucking on a lollipop. Following pal Rosalía’s performance, she and brother Finneas O’Connell gave her a standing ovation. And before winning album of the year, Eilish was caught on camera mouthing, “Please don’t be me. Please.”

Billie Eilish eating a lollipop

Lil Nas X, Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, Lizzo

Following her emotional performance, Lovato was embraced with hugs when she walked off the stage, including a big hug from her manager Scooter Braun. The singer also waved to clapping fans as she made her way through the crowd.

Fresh off the high of his star-studded performance, Lil Nas X goofed around with Grande during a commercial break, even sitting in her lap for a photo. The moment was also hilariously photobombed by Lizzo.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards aired live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.