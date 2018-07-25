Cher and Reba McEntire Among the 2018 Kennedy Center Honorees

Two of music’s most iconic stars are among this year’s prestigious Kennedy Center honorees, as announced on Tuesday.

Cher and Reba McEntire join composer and pianist Philip Glass, as well as jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter, in the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ 41st class. The four artists are being honored for their lifetime artistic achievements.

Additionally, the co-creators of smash Broadway musical Hamilton — including writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire — will be honored for what the performing arts center called “transformative work that defies category.”

“The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes exceptional artists who have made enduring and indelible marks on our culture,” Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein said in a press release statement.

Jeff Spicer/Getty; Tommaso Boddi/Getty

“Cher is the consummate star, wowing generations of fans with her distinctive voice, blockbuster albums, and glittering on-screen presence; Philip Glass is a modern-day Mozart whose works across opera, symphony, chamber music, and film define contemporary music and simply transfix us; Country songstress Reba McEntire has inspired us over four decades with her powerhouse voice and music that conveys heartfelt, heart-warming honesty; Wayne Shorter is a seminal artist who, as both a composer and saxophonist, has carried forward the mantle of jazz; and the creators of Hamilton have literally and figuratively changed the face of American culture with daringly original, breathtakingly relevant work.”

Honorees will receive their medallions on Saturday, Dec. 1, at a State Department dinner. The ceremony will then take place on Sunday, Dec. 2, on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage. Honorees will also enjoy a dinner in the center’s Grand Foyer.

Those across the country who want to watch the special event can tune in on Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.