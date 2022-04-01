Throwback Photos from the 2012 Grammy Awards
Adele took home six Grammys, Jennifer Hudson performed a moving Whitney Houston tribute and more — 10 years later, we look back at the emotional 2012 Grammy Awards
Shine Bright Like a Diamond
Rihanna had a busy night at the 2012 Grammys. She was nominated for album of the year, song of the year, best pop vocal album, best rap/sung collaboration, best rap song and best remixed recording — and she performed at the awards. The singer took home two Grammys for her feature on "All of the Lights."
Walk on the Wild Side
Taraji P. Henson, who was presenting at the 2012 Grammys, arrived in a bold, leopard-print gown.
Velvet Underground
Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, attended the 2012 Grammys together. Keys performed as part of a tribute to Etta James, who had died in January 2012.
So Smooth
Bruno Mars, who performed "Runaway Baby" at the 2012 Grammys, was nominated six times over, but unfortunately did not take home any golden gramophones.
Getting Into Character
Rapper Nicki Minaj brought a man dressed as a pope as her red carpet companion for the 2012 Grammys, where she performed "Roman's Revenge" and "Roman Holiday" as her alter-ego.
Minaj was nominated in four categories, including best new artist.
What a Cute Couple
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen weren't married yet when they attended the 2012 Grammys — that wouldn't happen until September 2013!
How Fergalicious
Fergie stood out in a bright orange, see-through, lace gown with black undergarments. The singer was nominated in the song of the year, best rap song and best rap/sung collaboration categories for "All of the Lights" with Kanye West, Rihanna and Kid Cudi. The crew took home two awards.
Dazzling Diva
The country singer and American Idol alum showed off in sparkles on the red carpet. She was nominated for best country solo performance for her tune, "Mama's Song."
The Cool Kids
Rihanna and Katy Perry posed together inside the ceremony.
Gwyneth Gives Out Awards
Gwyneth Paltrow presented at the 2012 Grammys, where her then-husband Chris Martin was nominated with his band, Coldplay, for three Grammys.
Springsteen Rocks Out
Bruce Springsteen opened the show with a performance of "We Take Care of Our Own."
Going Gaga for Paul McCartney
Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney crossed paths while at the 2012 Grammys. Gaga was nominated for three Grammys that year, while McCartney was being honored as MusiCare's Person of the Year. McCartney also performed twice at the ceremony and took home a Grammy for best historical album.
It Had to Be You
Tony Bennett joined forces with Carrie Underwood to both present at the 2012 Grammys and to perform "It Had to Be You." Bennett was nominated for two Grammys that evening, and Underwood was nominated for one.
Perry's Performance
Katy Perry brought the house down with a performance of "E.T." and "Part of Me." She was nominated for record of the year and best pop solo performance for her song, "Firework"
Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute to Whitney Houston
The day before the 2012 Grammys, on Feb. 11, 2012, beloved icon Whitney Houston died. Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to the late singer with a stirring rendition of "I Will Always Love You."
Taylor Swift Means Business
Taylor Swift posed the all-important question, "Why you gotta be so mean?" while performing "Mean" at the 2012 Grammys, which rumored to be a response to a harsh critic. The singer changed the lyrics to the song to, "Someday, I'll be singing this at the Grammys and all you're ever gonna be is mean."
Taylor Swift Takes Two
Swift took home two Grammys for "Mean:" best country solo performance and best country song. She has accumulated 42 nominations and 11 wins over her career.
Adele's Big Night
The best new artist winner (she took home the prize in 2009) continued her winning streak by winning in every category she was nominated in in 2012. The "Rolling In The Deep" singer won album and best pop vocal album for 21, as well as record of the year, song of the year and best short form music video for "Rolling In The Deep," and best pop solo performance for "Someone Like You."
Her wins had her tied with Beyoncé for the record for most Grammys won by a female artist in one night.