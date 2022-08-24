The 2002 MTV VMAs: Here's What the Awards Show Looked Like 20 Years Ago

From Christina Aguilera's scarf-turned-top and 'Nsync's early aughts ensembles to Jimmy Fallon's musical impressions, see the pop culture moments born at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards

By Staff Author
Published on August 24, 2022 02:58 PM
01 of 16

Pretty in Punk

Avril Lavigne, Lisa Marie Presley, Pink and Jennifer Lopez (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The rockstar was all the rage in 2002 — even J.Lo wanted in! Avril Lavigne, Lisa Marie Presley and Pink opted for cropped tees and low-waisted pants, while Lopez donned a more classic look with curled hair and a fitted blouse.

02 of 16

Tied Up and Trendy

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Mary J. Blige, winner of the MTV VMA Best R&B Video award, poses in the media room at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music August 29,2002 in New York City (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
Mark Mainz/Getty

Mary J. Blige's leather ensemble — complete with myriad fasteners to lace, zip or button her up — struck a stark contrast against the shiny Moon Man that she won for Best R&B Video.

03 of 16

Cool Toned Threads

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Singer Christina Aguilera arrives at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 29, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
Mark Mainz/Getty

Christina Aguilera ingeniously refashioned a scarf into a top, paired it with a micro mini denim skirt and was instantly Fashion Queen of the Aughts, crowned with a newsboy cap.

04 of 16

Dapper Duo

Britney Spears and Michael Jackson (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

You'd be hard pressed to find a better pair than Britney Spears and Michael Jackson to present the VMA for Best Pop Video.

05 of 16

Business Casual

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Singer Shakira arrives at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 29, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
Mark Mainz/Getty

Shakira's suit-and-tie look may not fit a corporate dress code, but when she later performed "Objection (Tango)" during the ceremony, she certainly was the boss of the stage.

06 of 16

Glitter and Gold

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Rapper Busta Rhymes arrives at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 29, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
Mark Mainz/Getty

In case the sparkling dragon pendant wasn't enough bling for the red carpet, Busta Rhymes wore a rhinestone shirt bearing the same emblem: the logo for his clothing line, Bushi.

07 of 16

Winning Team

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Members of No Doubt arrive at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 29, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
Mark Mainz/Getty

Gwen Stefani and her No Doubt bandmates arrived at the 2002 VMAs wearing more patterns than there are members in the group. However, they all went home with the same metallic accessory: a Moon Man award for Best Group Video.

08 of 16

Synchronized Style

'N Sync present at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage)
Kevin Kane/WireImage

Brimmed hats and gelled hair topped these four 'Nsync members — Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez — as they presented the Viewers' Choice VMA.

09 of 16

Twin Chic

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: The Olson twins, Mary Kate and Ashley, arrive at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 29, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
Mark Mainz/Getty

The Olsens donned somewhat "fraternal" outfits for the award ceremony: Mary-Kate went sleeveless while her sister wore long sleeves, and Ashley rocked textured pants to complement the skirt beside her. They even split on the closed-versus-open-toed shoes.

10 of 16

Glam Girl

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Socialite Paris Hilton arrives at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 29, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
Mark Mainz/Getty

In a pink-and-purple floral halter top and matching tie-dyed sarong, Paris Hilton looked ready for a VMAs afterparty at a Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse.

11 of 16

Triple Threat

Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson present Best New Artist Award (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage)
Kevin Kane/WireImage

When American Idol's Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson presented the Best New Artist in a Video award, the singing competition show was less than a week away from crowning its season 1 winner. Little did these judges know that their first champion, Kelly Clarkson, would go on to win three VMAs of her own (and counting).

12 of 16

Tinted Shades

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Singer Usher arrives at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 29,2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
Mark Mainz/Getty

A 24-year-old Usher matched his glasses to his hexagonal leather jacket.

13 of 16

Letting it Shine

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Singer Ashanti arrives at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 29, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
Mark Mainz/Getty

Ashanti, who performed alongside Ja Rule and Nas at the 2002 VMAs, looked like a firework in a glittering beaded dress.

14 of 16

All About an Up-Do

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Actress Kirsten Dunst arrives at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 29, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
Mark Mainz/Getty

Actress Kirsten Dunst arrived at the 2002 VMAs wearing her hair in milkmaid-style braids, perhaps tapping into her German and Swedish roots.

15 of 16

A Host of Laughs

Host Jimmy Fallon impersonates Enrique Iglesias during the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage)
Kevin Kane/WireImage

The 2002 MTV Video Music Awards' host Jimmy Fallon impersonated a number of nominees in skits throughout the ceremony, from Eminem to Avril Lavigne to Nelly. But Fallon's take on Enrique Iglesias' "Hero" — and his take on Iglesias himself — was a showstopper.

16 of 16

Red Alert

David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar present the Best Rock Video award at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage)
Kevin Kane/WireImage

David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar must have done a bit of color-coordinating before they took the stage to present Best Rock Video.

Related Articles
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Heads Out in L.A., Plus Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum, Jennifer Hudson and More
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Goes All Out in New Jersey, Plus Megan Thee Stallion, Lilly Singh, Brooklyn Beckham and More
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Performs Abroad, Plus Jennifer Hudson, the 'Ted Lasso' Cast, Larsa Pippen and More
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Performs in Hungary, Plus Madonna, Jamie Foxx & Snoop, the Duplass Family and More
Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez 2001 MTV Video Music Awards
A Look Back at the 2001 MTV VMAs: Here's What the Red Carpet Looked Like 20 Years Ago
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Goes Out in London, Plus Christina Aguilera, LL Cool J, Gigi Hadid and More
Mindy Kaling BJ Novak
Mindy Kaling Supports B.J. Novak in L.A., Plus Kevin Hart, Reese Witherspoon & Gugu Mbatha-Raw and More
Taylor Swift and Haim perform at The O2 Arena on July 21, 2022 in London, England
Taylor Swift Joins HAIM in London, Plus Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Laverne Cox and More
met gala arrivals tout
The Best Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Looks
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford Haute Living celebrates Rande Gerber & Casamigos on 07/21/2022
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Raise a Glass in The Hamptons, Plus the 'Nope' Cast and More
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13040925b) Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues, Comic-Con San Diego, California, USA - 22 Jul 2022
Keanu Reeves Greets Comic-Con Attendees, Plus Saweetie, Bill Nye, Patrick Stewart and More
Britney Spears performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards
Snakes, Stripteases and Cage Dancing: See 12 of Britney Spears' Most Iconic Performances Through the Years
Britney Spears performs 2001 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
The Wildest MTV VMAs Moments Ever
Miles Teller and Tom Cruise share a light moment during a press conference for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' in Seoul
Miles Teller & Tom Cruise Travel to South Korea, Plus Lori Harvey, Pete Davidson, Steve Carell and More
Christina Aguilera Paris Hilton
Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton Perform Together During L.A. Pride, Plus Cardi B, John Stamos and More
Justin Hartley, Sofia Pernas 5th Edition of Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, Cagliari, Italy - 09 Jun 2022
Justin Hartley Steps Out in Italy, Plus Doja Cat, Busy Philipps, Tyra Banks and More