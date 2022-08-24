The 2002 MTV VMAs: Here's What the Awards Show Looked Like 20 Years Ago

01 of 16 Pretty in Punk Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic The rockstar was all the rage in 2002 — even J.Lo wanted in! Avril Lavigne, Lisa Marie Presley and Pink opted for cropped tees and low-waisted pants, while Lopez donned a more classic look with curled hair and a fitted blouse.

02 of 16 Tied Up and Trendy Mark Mainz/Getty Mary J. Blige's leather ensemble — complete with myriad fasteners to lace, zip or button her up — struck a stark contrast against the shiny Moon Man that she won for Best R&B Video.

03 of 16 Cool Toned Threads Mark Mainz/Getty Christina Aguilera ingeniously refashioned a scarf into a top, paired it with a micro mini denim skirt and was instantly Fashion Queen of the Aughts, crowned with a newsboy cap.

04 of 16 Dapper Duo Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic You'd be hard pressed to find a better pair than Britney Spears and Michael Jackson to present the VMA for Best Pop Video.

05 of 16 Business Casual Mark Mainz/Getty Shakira's suit-and-tie look may not fit a corporate dress code, but when she later performed "Objection (Tango)" during the ceremony, she certainly was the boss of the stage.

06 of 16 Glitter and Gold Mark Mainz/Getty In case the sparkling dragon pendant wasn't enough bling for the red carpet, Busta Rhymes wore a rhinestone shirt bearing the same emblem: the logo for his clothing line, Bushi.

07 of 16 Winning Team Mark Mainz/Getty Gwen Stefani and her No Doubt bandmates arrived at the 2002 VMAs wearing more patterns than there are members in the group. However, they all went home with the same metallic accessory: a Moon Man award for Best Group Video.

08 of 16 Synchronized Style Kevin Kane/WireImage Brimmed hats and gelled hair topped these four 'Nsync members — Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez — as they presented the Viewers' Choice VMA.

09 of 16 Twin Chic Mark Mainz/Getty The Olsens donned somewhat "fraternal" outfits for the award ceremony: Mary-Kate went sleeveless while her sister wore long sleeves, and Ashley rocked textured pants to complement the skirt beside her. They even split on the closed-versus-open-toed shoes.

10 of 16 Glam Girl Mark Mainz/Getty In a pink-and-purple floral halter top and matching tie-dyed sarong, Paris Hilton looked ready for a VMAs afterparty at a Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse.

11 of 16 Triple Threat Kevin Kane/WireImage When American Idol's Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson presented the Best New Artist in a Video award, the singing competition show was less than a week away from crowning its season 1 winner. Little did these judges know that their first champion, Kelly Clarkson, would go on to win three VMAs of her own (and counting).

12 of 16 Tinted Shades Mark Mainz/Getty A 24-year-old Usher matched his glasses to his hexagonal leather jacket.

13 of 16 Letting it Shine Mark Mainz/Getty Ashanti, who performed alongside Ja Rule and Nas at the 2002 VMAs, looked like a firework in a glittering beaded dress.

14 of 16 All About an Up-Do Mark Mainz/Getty Actress Kirsten Dunst arrived at the 2002 VMAs wearing her hair in milkmaid-style braids, perhaps tapping into her German and Swedish roots.

15 of 16 A Host of Laughs Kevin Kane/WireImage The 2002 MTV Video Music Awards' host Jimmy Fallon impersonated a number of nominees in skits throughout the ceremony, from Eminem to Avril Lavigne to Nelly. But Fallon's take on Enrique Iglesias' "Hero" — and his take on Iglesias himself — was a showstopper.