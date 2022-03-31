Throwback Photos from the 2002 Grammy Awards
Alicia Keys was the big winner of the evening, there was an epic performance of "Lady Marmalade" and more memories from the 2002 Grammy Awards
She's So Lucky
Britney Spears was on hand to present best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals. Her boyfriend at the time, Justin Timberlake, was nominated in the category with his band, N'SYNC.
Date with Destiny
Destiny's Child, who was slated to perform during the show, was also nominated for two Grammys: one for best R&B performance by a duo or group and the other for best R&B album. They took home the Grammy for the former.
Born to Perform
Then, the girl group hit the stage to perform "Quisiera Ser" with Alejandro Sanz.
Gwen's Wild Side
Gwen Stefani showed here wild (style) side at the 2002 Grammys, arriving in a leopard halter dress. She presented the Grammy for song of the year and took home an award of her own after collaborating with Eve on "Let Me Blow Ya Mind."
Friendly Competition
Who says there's no such thing as friendly competition? Nelly Furtado and Alicia Keys shared a hug on the red carpet. Both women were nominated for best new artist and song of the year.
A Couple of Presenters
Pamela Anderson arrived for the 2002 Grammys with then-boyfriend Kid Rock — both of them were tasked with presenting awards.
Toga Time
Erykah Badu, nominated for best R&B song, arrived in a toga.
They Are For Real
OutKast had a big night at the 2002 Grammys! Duo Big Boi and André 3000 performed their hit song, "Ms. Jackson" — which was nominated for record of the year — and won best rap album and best rap performance by a duo or group.
Date Night for Dion
Celine Dion and her husband, René Angélil, attended the 2002 Grammys together, where Dion presented the Grammy for record of the year.
N'SYNC Performs
The group was nominated for best pop vocal album for Celebrity and best pop performance by a duo or group for their song "Gone," which they also performed!
Patti LaBelle Hits the Stage for 'Lady Marmalade'
Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Missy Elliot, Mya and P!nk took pop culture by storm when they released their cover of Patti LaBelle's hit, "Lady Marmalade." The legend herself joined them on stage for a performance of the song.
Lil' Kim Shows Off Her Grammy
The women ended up going home with the Grammy for best pop collaboration. Here, Lil' Kim shows off her statuette.
Christina Aguilera Is a Double Nominee
Christina Aguilera was actually nominated twice in the category — both for "Lady Marmalade" and her collab with Ricky Martin, "Nobody Wants to Be Lonely."
Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey Announce the Big Prize
Janet Jackson posed with Matthew McConaughey after the pair announced the album of the year winner alongside Gloria Estefan.
Missy Elliott 'Freaks' Out
Missy Elliott was nominated for four Grammys in 2002, taking home the prize for best pop collaboration for "Lady Marmalade" and best rap solo performance for "Get Ur Freak On."
Alicia Keys Wins Big
Alicia Keys won big in 2002, taking home five Grammys in total: best new artist, song of the year, best R&B vocal performance, best R&B song and best R&B album.