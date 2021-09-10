A Look Back at the 2001 MTV VMAs: Here's What the Red Carpet Looked Like 20 Years Ago

From Britney Spears' lace minidress to Macy Gray's self-promotional gown — a look back at the red carpet for the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards 

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated September 12, 2021 09:15 AM

Three's Company

Credit: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

Destiny's Child pulled out one of their iconic coordinating 'fits for the occasion, complete with plenty of fringe and turquoise accessories. 

Sister, Sister

Credit: Patrick McMullan/Getty

Ashlee and Jessica Simpson coordinated in black outfits and shared some sisterly affection on the red carpet. 

Paying Tribute

Credit: RJ Capak/WireImage

Usher paid tribute to Aaliyah — who tragically died in a plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001 — wearing a shirt with her album cover on the carpet. The MTV VMAs that year were held on Sept. 6. 

Leather Alert

Credit: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Go big or go home! Alicia Keys rocked an all-black, all-leather ensemble (with a touch of fur) on the red carpet of her very first VMAs. 

Lots of Lace

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Britney Spears wowed on the red carpet of the 2001 MTV VMAs, wearing a sheer black lace minidress. 

Safari Chic

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

2001 was a wild time, and Jennifer Lopez looked like she was ready to go on the world's sexiest safari in a sheer, animal-print minidress (paired with thigh-high boots and a hat). 

Icons Only

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Spears and Lopez posed together after taking their seats for the awards show. Name a more iconic photo, we dare you! 

Snakes on Parade

Credit: Kevin Kane/WireImage

So technically this isn't from the red carpet, but we'd be remiss not to point out that 2001 was the year that Spears performed "I'm A Slave 4 U" with a Burmese python. 

These Boots Are Made for Walkin'

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Janet Jackson also opted for a sheer, black minidress, pairing it with a newsboy cap and thigh-high leather boots. 

Hats Off

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

We don't want to shout this too loudly because we'd prefer they didn't make a big comeback with the rest of the early aughts fashion, but newsboy caps were kind of a thing! Christina Aguilera matched hers to her low-rise jeans (and added a belly chain for good measure). 

Dynamic Duo

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Big Boi's pink fuzzy pants (and hat) and Andre 3000's green-and-orange ensemble were a sight to be seen. 

Standing Out

Credit: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

Eve made sure to stand out with a hot pink bob and neon green dress. 

Dog Days

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Living up to her moniker, Pink rocked brilliant pink hair on the carpet — and brought her dog, Focker, as her date! 

Self Promo

Credit: RJ Capak/WireImage

There's no better way to promote an album than by wearing a dress that says "MY NEW ALBUM DROPS SEPT. 18, 2001" on the front and "BUY IT" on the back. Just ask Macy Gray! 

Just a Girl

Credit: Ron Galella/Getty Images

There's No Doubt that Gwen Stefani rocked one of the more memorable looks of the night with her victory rolls, halter crop top and low-rise pants. 

Hips Don't Lie

Credit: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

Shakira's fashion philosophy must have included the rule that feathered crop tops were meant to be worn, "Wherever, Whenever." 

Carpet Couple

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pamela Anderson shared a smooch with her then-boyfriend Kid Rock. 

Belly Up

Credit: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

Jack Black, who performed at the VMAs with Tenacious D, went belly up backstage. 

