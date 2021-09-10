A Look Back at the 2001 MTV VMAs: Here's What the Red Carpet Looked Like 20 Years Ago
From Britney Spears' lace minidress to Macy Gray's self-promotional gown — a look back at the red carpet for the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards
Three's Company
Destiny's Child pulled out one of their iconic coordinating 'fits for the occasion, complete with plenty of fringe and turquoise accessories.
Sister, Sister
Ashlee and Jessica Simpson coordinated in black outfits and shared some sisterly affection on the red carpet.
Paying Tribute
Usher paid tribute to Aaliyah — who tragically died in a plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001 — wearing a shirt with her album cover on the carpet. The MTV VMAs that year were held on Sept. 6.
Leather Alert
Go big or go home! Alicia Keys rocked an all-black, all-leather ensemble (with a touch of fur) on the red carpet of her very first VMAs.
Lots of Lace
Britney Spears wowed on the red carpet of the 2001 MTV VMAs, wearing a sheer black lace minidress.
Safari Chic
2001 was a wild time, and Jennifer Lopez looked like she was ready to go on the world's sexiest safari in a sheer, animal-print minidress (paired with thigh-high boots and a hat).
Icons Only
Spears and Lopez posed together after taking their seats for the awards show. Name a more iconic photo, we dare you!
Snakes on Parade
So technically this isn't from the red carpet, but we'd be remiss not to point out that 2001 was the year that Spears performed "I'm A Slave 4 U" with a Burmese python.
These Boots Are Made for Walkin'
Janet Jackson also opted for a sheer, black minidress, pairing it with a newsboy cap and thigh-high leather boots.
Hats Off
We don't want to shout this too loudly because we'd prefer they didn't make a big comeback with the rest of the early aughts fashion, but newsboy caps were kind of a thing! Christina Aguilera matched hers to her low-rise jeans (and added a belly chain for good measure).
Dynamic Duo
Big Boi's pink fuzzy pants (and hat) and Andre 3000's green-and-orange ensemble were a sight to be seen.
Standing Out
Eve made sure to stand out with a hot pink bob and neon green dress.
Dog Days
Living up to her moniker, Pink rocked brilliant pink hair on the carpet — and brought her dog, Focker, as her date!
Self Promo
There's no better way to promote an album than by wearing a dress that says "MY NEW ALBUM DROPS SEPT. 18, 2001" on the front and "BUY IT" on the back. Just ask Macy Gray!
Just a Girl
There's No Doubt that Gwen Stefani rocked one of the more memorable looks of the night with her victory rolls, halter crop top and low-rise pants.
Hips Don't Lie
Shakira's fashion philosophy must have included the rule that feathered crop tops were meant to be worn, "Wherever, Whenever."
Carpet Couple
Pamela Anderson shared a smooch with her then-boyfriend Kid Rock.
Belly Up
Jack Black, who performed at the VMAs with Tenacious D, went belly up backstage.