2 Chainz Marries Longtime Love Kesha Ward in Miami Ceremony (with the Wests in Attendance!)

2 Chainz can add another item of bling to his collection — a wedding band!

The “Birthday Song” rapper, 40, married longtime love Kesha Ward on Saturday, just over three months after proposing to her for a second time.

“Chainz’s,” the artist wrote of a post-nuptials family portrait on Instagram, confirming the union.

The pair said “I do” in a Miami ceremony at the hotel Villa Casa Casuarina — which originally belonged to Gianni Versace — in front of celebrity friends, including Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz and Gucci Mane.

In video of the ceremony shared on Instagram, Ward made her way down the aisle in a mermaid wedding dress as John Legend’s “All of Me” played over speakers.

At the reception, for which 2 Chainz wore a gold blazer and his bride a red gown, the couple was introduced as “the handsome, debonair Tauheed and his gorgeous diva of a wife, Kesha,” an Instagram Story clip shows.

Kardashian West captured her and husband Kanye’s looks via her Instagram Stories, revealing her neon dress (a look she’s been rocking on the regular in Miami this week) in a photo with singer Monica.

The rapper, né Tauheed Epps, got down on one knee during the annual Met Gala this year to ask Ward to marry him.

During the proposal, Ward, who has daughters Harmony and Heaven and son Halo with the hitmaker, was spotted wiping tears from her eyes as she looked shocked and excited.

“It’s crazy, he just gave me this! So happy! I love it,” she told reporters on the red carpet as seen during E!’s livestream.

Kesha Ward and 2 Chainz

2 Chainz previously proposed to Ward at the BET Awards in June 2013, but they never made it official.

“They’ve been together so long and have three children together that he always refers to Kesha as his wife, but they’ve never actually tied the knot!” a source previously told PEOPLE.