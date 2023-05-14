Man, 18, Admits to Fatally Shooting Rapper Pop Smoke in 2020

An 18-year-old man confessed in juvenile court Friday to fatally shooting rapper Pop Smoke in 2020.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the defendant, who was 15 at the time of the crime, also confessed to home-invasion robbery and alleged discharge of a firearm, in addition to first-degree murder of the musician, born Bashar Jackson, in his Hollywood Hills home.

The defendant will serve time in a state juvenile facility until he turns 25, the publication reported.

According to the Los Angeles Times, L.A. County Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Smith told the 18-year-old and his 19-year-old co-defendant that Jackson "lost his life over no good reason."

"You have no right to take somebody's life. You have no right to take somebody's property," Smith said, per the Los Angeles Times.

A 20-year-old man previously confessed to entering Jackson's home with the intention to steal from him. Smith sentenced the 20-year-old defendant to four years and two months in the Secure Youth Treatment Facility, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Three other men were charged, one of whom was a minor at the time of the crime.

Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, were the other two charged with murder with the special circumstance allegation that the murder occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary, according to a press release. Authorities noted that the charges made them eligible for the death penalty.

According to police, the four suspects allegedly broke into a Hollywood Hills home where the rapper was staying, resulting in Jackson being fatally shot in February 2020.

Captain Jonathan Tippet, who oversees the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, explained to the Associated Press at the time that the suspects stole items from the home and are believed to be members of a south Los Angeles gang.

Tippet said neither Jackson nor his entourage who were staying at the rental home was believed to be affiliated with the gang.

A Brooklyn native, Jackson found success in 2019 when Nicki Minaj appeared on the remix of his hit single, "Welcome to the Party," from his debut EP Meet the Woo. His posthumous debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, was released on July 3, 2020.