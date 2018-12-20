13 Celeb Christmas Albums You Totally Forgot Happened

From Bieber to Britney, here are the celeb Christmas albums you definitely want to add to your holiday playlist.  

Carly Breit
December 20, 2018 04:25 PM
<p>Chance dropping this 2016 mixtape on Soundcloud with Jeremih is the gift that keeps on giving.</p> <p><strong>Can&rsquo;t Miss Hit:</strong>&nbsp;&ldquo;Chi Town Christmas&rdquo; will make you want to pack your bags and have Christmas dinner at Chance&rsquo;s. (It will hit home even more if you&rsquo;re from the Midwest.)</p> <p>Stream it! Free, <a href="https://soundcloud.com/chancetherapper/sets/merry-christmas-lil-mama-jeremih-chance">soundcloud.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
Chance the Rapper, Merry Christmas Lil' Mama

Chance dropping this 2016 mixtape on Soundcloud with Jeremih is the gift that keeps on giving.

Can’t Miss Hit: “Chi Town Christmas” will make you want to pack your bags and have Christmas dinner at Chance’s. (It will hit home even more if you’re from the Midwest.)

Stream it! Free, soundcloud.com 

<p>Leave it to Xtina to drop a Christmas album that still slays, 18 years later.</p> <p><strong>Can&rsquo;t Miss Hit:&nbsp;</strong>&ldquo;The Christmas Song &ndash; Holiday Remix&rdquo; will be remembered as the song where &ldquo;a turkey and some mistletoe&rdquo; was sang over a club-kid beat.</p> <p>Buy it! $5; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/My-Kind-Christmas-Christina-Aguilera/dp/B004AU07O0/?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B004AU07O0&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=8c6c599ccffe49473e68259f12b5ee6a" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/My-Kind-Christmas-Christina-Aguilera/dp/B004AU07O0/" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/My-Kind-Christmas-Christina-Aguilera/dp/B004AU07O0/" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
Christina Aguilera, My Kind of Christmas   

Leave it to Xtina to drop a Christmas album that still slays, 18 years later.

Can’t Miss Hit: “The Christmas Song – Holiday Remix” will be remembered as the song where “a turkey and some mistletoe” was sang over a club-kid beat.

Buy it! $5; amazon.com

<p>All we want for Christmas is another Destiny&rsquo;s Child reunion, but until then, we&rsquo;ll be jamming to their 2001 Christmas album.</p> <p><strong>Can&rsquo;t Miss Hit:</strong>&nbsp;&ldquo;Little Drummer Boy&rdquo; is a smooth cover of the go-to Christmas song featuring the one and only Solange.</p> <p>Buy it! $6.98; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/8-Days-Christmas-Destinys-Child/dp/B00138F0QC/">amazon.com</a></p>
Destiny's Child, 8 Days of Christmas 

All we want for Christmas is another Destiny’s Child reunion, but until then, we’ll be jamming to their 2001 Christmas album.

Can’t Miss Hit: “Little Drummer Boy” is a smooth cover of the go-to Christmas song featuring the one and only Solange.

Buy it! $6.98; amazon.com

<p>Grande&rsquo;s second Christmas album,&nbsp;<em>Christmas &amp; Chill</em>, is a holiday party staple. But we all need to stop sleeping on her first one, <em>Christmas Kisses,&nbsp;</em>which she released in 2013.</p> <p><strong>Can&rsquo;t-Miss Hit</strong>: &ldquo;Santa Baby&rdquo; is a cover of the classic that she recorded with her friend, former&nbsp;<em>Victorious</em>&nbsp;costar and now &ldquo;Thank U, Next&rdquo; video costar, Liz Gillies.</p> <p>Buy It! $3.49; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Christmas-Kisses-Ariana-Grande/dp/B00HD13AJM/">amazon.com</a></p>
Ariana Grande, Christmas Kisses 

Grande’s second Christmas album, Christmas & Chill, is a holiday party staple. But we all need to stop sleeping on her first one, Christmas Kisses, which she released in 2013.

Can’t-Miss Hit: “Santa Baby” is a cover of the classic that she recorded with her friend, former Victorious costar and now “Thank U, Next” video costar, Liz Gillies.

Buy It! $3.49; amazon.com

<p>Long before J.T. brought sexy back, he was singing and dancing to this iconic boy band&rsquo;s Christmas album. It was released more than 20 years ago, but the high notes live on.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Can&rsquo;t Miss Hit:</strong>&nbsp;&ldquo;Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays&rdquo; will bring you right back to the &lsquo;90s, and &ldquo;it&rsquo;s a wonderful feeling.&rdquo;&nbsp;</p> <p>Buy it! $4.34; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Home-Christmas-N-Sync/dp/B005OB5THO/">amazon.com</a></p>
*NYSYNC, Home for Christmas

Long before J.T. brought sexy back, he was singing and dancing to this iconic boy band’s Christmas album. It was released more than 20 years ago, but the high notes live on. 

Can’t Miss Hit: “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” will bring you right back to the ‘90s, and “it’s a wonderful feeling.” 

Buy it! $4.34; amazon.com

<p>Every time you remember that Snoop made this album, it feels like Christmas all over again. The rapper released&nbsp;<em>Christmas in the Dogghouse</em>&nbsp;in 2008, complete with 20 bangers that all have explicit lyrics.</p> <p><strong>Can&rsquo;t-Miss Hit:</strong>&nbsp;&ldquo;Xmas Trees&rdquo; features Kurupt and Chris Starr, as well as a healthy dose of Snoop&rsquo;s signature 420 references. &nbsp;</p> <p>Buy it! $7.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Christmas-Dogghouse-Explicit-Snoop-Presents/dp/B001NY8JPA/">amazon.com</a></p>
Snoop Dogg, Christmas in the Dogghouse

Every time you remember that Snoop made this album, it feels like Christmas all over again. The rapper released Christmas in the Dogghouse in 2008, complete with 20 bangers that all have explicit lyrics.

Can’t-Miss Hit: “Xmas Trees” features Kurupt and Chris Starr, as well as a healthy dose of Snoop’s signature 420 references.  

Buy it! $7.99; amazon.com

<p>Mama Ru just released a Christmas album this year, but that doesn&rsquo;t mean we should forget about all of the festive bops on 2015&rsquo;s <em>Slay Belles</em>.</p> <p><strong>Can&rsquo;t Miss Hit:</strong>&nbsp;&ldquo;Deck the Halls&rdquo; features Todrick Hall, and its wholesome lyrics will make you remember what Christmas is all about.</p> <p>Buy it! $5.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Slay-Belles-RuPaul/dp/B016YP0ISI/">amazon.com</a></p>
Ru Paul, Slay Belles

Mama Ru just released a Christmas album this year, but that doesn’t mean we should forget about all of the festive bops on 2015’s Slay Belles.

Can’t Miss Hit: “Deck the Halls” features Todrick Hall, and its wholesome lyrics will make you remember what Christmas is all about.

Buy it! $5.99; amazon.com

<p>So <em>Metamorphosis</em>, but a Christmas album? We&rsquo;re so down to mourn the&nbsp;<em>Younger</em>&nbsp;star&rsquo;s very important singing career.</p> <p><strong>Can&rsquo;t Miss Hit:</strong>&nbsp;&ldquo;Santa Claus Lane&rdquo; will bring you all of the holiday cheer you could ask for. &nbsp;</p> <p>Buy it! $11.61; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Santa-Claus-Lane-Hilary-Duff/dp/B00006LWQ5/">amazon.com</a></p>
Hillary Duff, Santa Claus Lane

So Metamorphosis, but a Christmas album? We’re so down to mourn the Younger star’s very important singing career.

Can’t Miss Hit: “Santa Claus Lane” will bring you all of the holiday cheer you could ask for.  

Buy it! $11.61; amazon.com

<p>As the name suggests, this 2013 album is truly a gift. Ten out of 10 would recommend playing this mix of covers and originals to get in the holiday spirit.</p> <p><strong>Can&rsquo;t Miss Hit:</strong>&nbsp;&ldquo;4 Carats&rdquo; is a reminder that &ldquo;shiny things&rdquo; from Tiffany&rsquo;s are perfectly acceptable wish-list items.</p> <p>Buy it! $6.98; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wrapped-Red-Kelly-Clarkson/dp/B00ENSHA62/">amazon.com</a></p>
Kelly Clarkson, Wrapped in Red

As the name suggests, this 2013 album is truly a gift. Ten out of 10 would recommend playing this mix of covers and originals to get in the holiday spirit.

Can’t Miss Hit: “4 Carats” is a reminder that “shiny things” from Tiffany’s are perfectly acceptable wish-list items.

Buy it! $6.98; amazon.com

<p>Okay, so technically this was a compilation of Christmas songs from different artists. We&rsquo;re still holding out hope that some of these celebs will make full albums of their own.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Can&rsquo;t Miss Hit:</strong>&nbsp;&ldquo;My Only Wish (This Year)&rdquo; by Britney Spears is required listening for any and every holiday party.</p> <p>Buy it! $11.98; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Platinum-Christmas-Various/dp/B000050I3J/">amazon.com</a></p>
Platinum Christmas

Okay, so technically this was a compilation of Christmas songs from different artists. We’re still holding out hope that some of these celebs will make full albums of their own. 

Can’t Miss Hit: “My Only Wish (This Year)” by Britney Spears is required listening for any and every holiday party.

Buy it! $11.98; amazon.com

<p>The old Taylor definitely can come to the phone right now, especially when she&rsquo;s crooning six Christmas songs with a country twang on her 2008 album.</p> <p><strong>Can&rsquo;t Miss Hit:</strong>&nbsp;&ldquo;Christmases When You Were Mine&rdquo; is the official song for when you&rsquo;re inevitably in your feelings over the holidays.</p> <p>Buy it! $6.98; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Taylor-Swift-Holiday-Collection/dp/B002SQNM9A/">amazon.com</a></p>
Taylor Swift, The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection

The old Taylor definitely can come to the phone right now, especially when she’s crooning six Christmas songs with a country twang on her 2008 album.

Can’t Miss Hit: “Christmases When You Were Mine” is the official song for when you’re inevitably in your feelings over the holidays.

Buy it! $6.98; amazon.com

<p>Sia dropped this in time for Christmas 2017, but because 2018 felt like it lasted a decade, we don&rsquo;t blame you if you forgot about her original Christmas album. You can make it up to her by playing it all year long &mdash; starting now.</p> <p><strong>Can&rsquo;t Miss Hit:&nbsp;</strong>&ldquo;Snowman&rdquo; is a &lsquo;60s-inspired bop where she serenades her lover, a snowman. Does it get anymore Sia than that?</p> <p>Buy it! $9.99; <a href="http://Sia dropped this in time for Christmas 2017, but because 2018 felt like it lasted a decade, we don&rsquo;t blame you if you forgot about her original Christmas album. You can make it up to her by playing it all year long &mdash; starting now. Can&rsquo;t Miss Hit &ldquo;Snowman&rdquo; is a &lsquo;60s-inspired bop where she serenades her lover, a snowman. Does it get anymore Sia than that">amazon.com</a></p>
Sia, Everyday is Christmas

Sia dropped this in time for Christmas 2017, but because 2018 felt like it lasted a decade, we don’t blame you if you forgot about her original Christmas album. You can make it up to her by playing it all year long — starting now.

Can’t Miss Hit: “Snowman” is a ‘60s-inspired bop where she serenades her lover, a snowman. Does it get anymore Sia than that?

Buy it! $9.99; amazon.com

<p>If you forgot about Bieber&rsquo;s epic 2011 Christmas album, where he reaches some of the highest pitches of his early career, press play and prepare for a nostalgic blast from the past.</p> <p><strong>Can&rsquo;t Miss Hit:</strong>&nbsp;&ldquo;All I Want for Christmas Is You (SuperFestive!) Duet with Mariah Carey.&rdquo; The song title really says it all.</p> <p>Buy it! $7; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Under-Mistletoe-Justin-Bieber/dp/B005XT3PZK/">amazon.com</a></p>
Justin Bieber, Under the Mistletoe

If you forgot about Bieber’s epic 2011 Christmas album, where he reaches some of the highest pitches of his early career, press play and prepare for a nostalgic blast from the past.

Can’t Miss Hit: “All I Want for Christmas Is You (SuperFestive!) Duet with Mariah Carey.” The song title really says it all.

Buy it! $7; amazon.com

