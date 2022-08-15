People.com Entertainment Music 12 Amazingly Iconic Photos from the Woodstock Festival, Which Kicked Off 53 Years Ago Today The original festival ran from Aug. 15-18, 1969, drawing 400,000 people to Bethel, New York By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 12:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email 01 of 12 Joan Baez Fotos International/Getty 02 of 12 Richie Havens Ralph Ackerman/Getty 03 of 12 Joe Cocker Fotos International/Getty 04 of 12 Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Fotos International/Getty 05 of 12 Graham Nash and David Crosby of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Fotos International/Getty 06 of 12 Carlos Santana and David Brown Tucker Ransom/Getty 07 of 12 Grace Slick and Jefferson Airplane Getty 08 of 12 Jerry Garcia of The Grateful Dead Archive Photos/Getty 09 of 12 John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival Tucker Ranson/Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty 10 of 12 Jimi Hendrix Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock 11 of 12 Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock 12 of 12 Roger Daltrey of The Who Roger Daltrey at Woodstock. Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock