12 Amazingly Iconic Photos from the Woodstock Festival, Which Kicked Off 53 Years Ago Today

The original festival ran from Aug. 15-18, 1969, drawing 400,000 people to Bethel, New York

By
Kate Hogan
Published on August 15, 2022 12:07 PM
01 of 12

Joan Baez

Joan Baez Woodstock
Fotos International/Getty
02 of 12

Richie Havens

Richie Havens Woodstock
Ralph Ackerman/Getty
03 of 12

Joe Cocker

Joe Cocker Woodstock
Fotos International/Getty
04 of 12

Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Stephen Stills of the group Crosby, Stills, & Nash
Fotos International/Getty
05 of 12

Graham Nash and David Crosby of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Graham Nash David Crosby Crosby, Stills, & Nash Woodstock
Fotos International/Getty
06 of 12

Carlos Santana and David Brown

Carlos Santana Woodstock
Tucker Ransom/Getty
07 of 12

Grace Slick and Jefferson Airplane

Grace Slick Jefferson Airplane Woodstock
Getty
08 of 12

Jerry Garcia of The Grateful Dead

Grateful Dead At Woodstock Jerry Garcia
Archive Photos/Getty
09 of 12

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival

Clearwater Revival Woodstock John Fogerty
Tucker Ranson/Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty
10 of 12

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix
Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
11 of 12

Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone

Sly Stone Woodstock Sly & The Family Stone
Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
12 of 12

Roger Daltrey of The Who

Roger Daltrey Woodstock The Who
Roger Daltrey at Woodstock. Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
