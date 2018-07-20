Meow! All of Taylor Swift's Cattiest Moments with Her Feline Friends

Taylor Swift is arguably the world’s most famous cat lady — and now fans will reportedly get to see the superstar in her element alongside Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen and James Corden in a movie adaptation of Cats.

Over the years, the Grammy winner, 28, has had two steadfast pals to help her through the tough times that come with being a high-profile celeb — no, we’re not talking about her squad of famous friends. This is a job for the comforting nature of cats.

Here are all the ways Meredith and Olivia have been her biggest support system (we think they’ll be the first in line to see Swift’s return to the big screen).

They are all about her human squad — here’s Gigi Hadid getting cozy with Olivia.

Gigi Hadid Taylor Swift/Instagram

They are innovative music collaborators.

Courtesy Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift/Instagram

They’re always there to welcome her home.

Source: Calvin Harris/Instagram

Courtesy Taylor Swift

They’re drama-free travel companions.

Courtesy Taylor Swift

They stare down any pesky photographers.

AKM-GSI

They keep her company on commercial sets.

Taylor Swift/Instagram

They know how to pose for the perfect social media shot.

Taylor Swift/Instagram

They aren’t afraid to speak up and keep their mom humble. That’s a moonman, Meredith!



Courtesy Taylor Swift

With these cats, Ms. Swift always has a fully booked social calendar.

Courtesy Taylor Swift

They’re always up for giving fashion advice.

Courtesy Taylor Swift

They keep the “awws” alive in Taylor’s hectic life.