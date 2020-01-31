Curls, Cornrows & Cowboy Hats! 12 Must-See Throwbacks of Birthday Boy Justin Timberlake

Take a trip down boy band memory lane as the singer says "Bye, bye, bye" to 38
By People Staff
January 31, 2020 09:50 AM

Teen Heartthrobs 

Who can resist these wholesome smiles?

FutureSex/Rhinestoned

The tips of Justin’s gloves ran away in 2000.

Denim Days

The star went all-demin with then-girlfriend Britney Spears in 2001, and we still talk about this iconic fashion moment two decades later.

Bleach Bum

We’ll chalk up the buttered-noodle hair and chain wallet to the fact that this pic is from 1998. 

Velvet Crush

JT went full force with the velvet tracksuit trend in 2003.

Corn-y Rows

In 2000, JT rocked cornrows with a navy blue bandana and we have no idea who let this happen and why.

Mini Me

Even Justin’s No Strings Attached doll had to rock his overgrown curls in 2000.

Space Cowboy

Hopefully there’s a new outfit in that package … is what we think he’s thinking in this vintage pic from 1997. 

Sherlock Homies

Now we know what caused the Great Corduroy Shortage of 2001.

LL Cool JT

He’s wet. He’s in a bucket hat. And this photo is from 1998. We know what you did last summer.

Fashion Faux Pas

The pants say, “Wasssap” (hey, it’s 2000). And the turtleneck says, “I hate these pants.”

Bandana Bandit

Young JT clearly loved his bandanas. It seems as though he had a collection of several in different shades of blue. 

