Entertainment Music 10 Moments You Probably Forgot About from the 2013 Grammy Awards Adele's win! Taylor's opener! Ten outstanding moments that made the 2013 Grammy Awards great By Kate Hogan Published on February 2, 2023 03:57 PM 01 of 10 Taylor Swift's Awesome Opener Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images Taylor Swift set the stage at the 2013 Grammy Awards, bringing a circus troupe along as backup for her performance of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." 02 of 10 Adele's Big Win Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Adele — who won an astounding 13 Grammy Awards in the 2010s — took home best pop solo performance for a live rendition of "Set Fire to the Rain." 03 of 10 JT & JAY-Z's Sweet Suits Kevin Mazur/WireImage Justin Timberlake and JAY-Z brought their partnership to the big stage, giving a rousing rendition of "Suit & Tie" alongside the Tennessee Kids. 04 of 10 J.Lo's Leg Kevin Mazur/WireImage It was giving Angelina: A flawless Jennifer Lopez graced the red carpet in a one-shoulder black gown with a sexy thigh-high slit. 05 of 10 Kelly Clarkson's Lucky No. 3 Kevin Winter/WireImage Kelly Clarkson scored her third (and most recent) Grammy, this one for best pop vocal album for the banger-filled Stronger. 06 of 10 Katty Perry and John Mayer's Date Night Christopher Polk/Getty Images The singers were about a year into their relationship when they made it a date at the 2013 Grammy Awards, snagging seats in the audience next to Mayer's pal Ricky Van Veen and his then-girlfriend, Allison Williams. 07 of 10 A Memorable Marley Tribute Christopher Polk/Getty Images Bruno Mars and Rihanna joined Damian Marley, among others, to joyously pay tribute to the late, great Bob Marley. 08 of 10 Kimbra and Gotye's Earworm Jason Merritt/Getty Images They're definitely somebody that we used to know: Kimbra and Gotye scored two nominations and wins for their catchy song of summer before moving on to one-hit-wonder status. 09 of 10 Ellen and Beyoncé's LOL Presenting Partnership Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Like all of us, Ellen DeGeneres was particularly taken with her presenting partner Beyoncé, fully leaning into the moment as they announced an award. 10 of 10 Travis Barker's Baby Brood Dan MacMedan/WireImage Were we ever so young?! The Blink-182 rocker hit the red carpet with his cool kids Atiana, Landon and Alabama, who are now all well into their teens and 20s.