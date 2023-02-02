10 Moments You Probably Forgot About from the 2013 Grammy Awards

Adele's win! Taylor's opener! Ten outstanding moments that made the 2013 Grammy Awards great

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 2, 2023 03:57 PM
01 of 10

Taylor Swift's Awesome Opener

Taylor Swift performs during the 55th Annual Grammy Awards
Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Taylor Swift set the stage at the 2013 Grammy Awards, bringing a circus troupe along as backup for her performance of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

02 of 10

Adele's Big Win

Adele accepts Best Pop Solo Performance for "Set Fire to the Rain (Live)" onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Adele — who won an astounding 13 Grammy Awards in the 2010s — took home best pop solo performance for a live rendition of "Set Fire to the Rain."

03 of 10

JT & JAY-Z's Sweet Suits

Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z perform onstage during the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Justin Timberlake and JAY-Z brought their partnership to the big stage, giving a rousing rendition of "Suit & Tie" alongside the Tennessee Kids.

04 of 10

J.Lo's Leg

Jennifer Lopez attends the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It was giving Angelina: A flawless Jennifer Lopez graced the red carpet in a one-shoulder black gown with a sexy thigh-high slit.

05 of 10

Kelly Clarkson's Lucky No. 3

Kelly Clarkson accepts Best Pop Vocal Album award for 'Stronger' onstage during the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Kevin Winter/WireImage

Kelly Clarkson scored her third (and most recent) Grammy, this one for best pop vocal album for the banger-filled Stronger.

06 of 10

Katty Perry and John Mayer's Date Night

Katy Perry (L) and John Mayer attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The singers were about a year into their relationship when they made it a date at the 2013 Grammy Awards, snagging seats in the audience next to Mayer's pal Ricky Van Veen and his then-girlfriend, Allison Williams.

07 of 10

A Memorable Marley Tribute

Bruno Mars, Rihanna and Damian Marley perform onstage during the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Bruno Mars and Rihanna joined Damian Marley, among others, to joyously pay tribute to the late, great Bob Marley.

08 of 10

Kimbra and Gotye's Earworm

Kimbra (L) and Gotye arrive at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

They're definitely somebody that we used to know: Kimbra and Gotye scored two nominations and wins for their catchy song of summer before moving on to one-hit-wonder status.

09 of 10

Ellen and Beyoncé's LOL Presenting Partnership

Ellen DeGeneres (L) and singer Beyonce speak onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Like all of us, Ellen DeGeneres was particularly taken with her presenting partner Beyoncé, fully leaning into the moment as they announced an award.

10 of 10

Travis Barker's Baby Brood

Travis Barker and family arrive at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards
Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Were we ever so young?! The Blink-182 rocker hit the red carpet with his cool kids Atiana, Landon and Alabama, who are now all well into their teens and 20s.

