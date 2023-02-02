10 Moments You Probably Forgot About from the 2013 Grammy Awards

01 of 10 Taylor Swift's Awesome Opener Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images Taylor Swift set the stage at the 2013 Grammy Awards, bringing a circus troupe along as backup for her performance of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

02 of 10 Adele's Big Win Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Adele — who won an astounding 13 Grammy Awards in the 2010s — took home best pop solo performance for a live rendition of "Set Fire to the Rain."

03 of 10 JT & JAY-Z's Sweet Suits Kevin Mazur/WireImage Justin Timberlake and JAY-Z brought their partnership to the big stage, giving a rousing rendition of "Suit & Tie" alongside the Tennessee Kids.

04 of 10 J.Lo's Leg Kevin Mazur/WireImage It was giving Angelina: A flawless Jennifer Lopez graced the red carpet in a one-shoulder black gown with a sexy thigh-high slit.

05 of 10 Kelly Clarkson's Lucky No. 3 Kevin Winter/WireImage Kelly Clarkson scored her third (and most recent) Grammy, this one for best pop vocal album for the banger-filled Stronger.

06 of 10 Katty Perry and John Mayer's Date Night Christopher Polk/Getty Images The singers were about a year into their relationship when they made it a date at the 2013 Grammy Awards, snagging seats in the audience next to Mayer's pal Ricky Van Veen and his then-girlfriend, Allison Williams.

07 of 10 A Memorable Marley Tribute Christopher Polk/Getty Images Bruno Mars and Rihanna joined Damian Marley, among others, to joyously pay tribute to the late, great Bob Marley.

08 of 10 Kimbra and Gotye's Earworm Jason Merritt/Getty Images They're definitely somebody that we used to know: Kimbra and Gotye scored two nominations and wins for their catchy song of summer before moving on to one-hit-wonder status.

09 of 10 Ellen and Beyoncé's LOL Presenting Partnership Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Like all of us, Ellen DeGeneres was particularly taken with her presenting partner Beyoncé, fully leaning into the moment as they announced an award.