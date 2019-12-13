PEOPLE Picks the 10 Best Albums of 2019: Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and More!

PEOPLE editors pick the top albums of 2019

By Janine Rubenstein and Jeff Nelson
December 13, 2019 12:10 PM
Women — hear them roar! The best music across the board in 2019 came courtesy of phenomenal females.

1. Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Hashtag-worthy breakup lyrics abound as Grande melds pop and R&B.

2. Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

100 percent the year’s breakout queen, Lizzo bends genres and champions self-love.

3. Taylor Swift, Lover

Swift returns to her songwriter roots with this love letter to romance.

4. Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The 17-year-old wunderkind tackles Gen Z growing pains.

5. Lana Del Rey, Norman F— Rockwell

Del Rey reevaluates the American dream on a moody pop classic.

6. Beyoncé, Homecoming: The Live Album

An amped-up amalgam of her majesty’s biggest hits.

7. Maren Morris, GIRL

More like “Woman” — the country star wows with powerhouse vocals.

8. Ari Lennox, Shea Butter Baby

The R&B star’s debut album is as richly smooth as the title suggests.

9. Carly Rae Jepsen, Dedicated

Moving on from an ex, Jepsen finds solace in solitude with this collection of pure pop.

10. Brittany Howard, Jaime

The Alabama Shakes frontwoman expertly rocks out on her own for the first time.

