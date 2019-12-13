PEOPLE editors pick the top albums of 2019
Women — hear them roar! The best music across the board in 2019 came courtesy of phenomenal females.
1. Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Hashtag-worthy breakup lyrics abound as Grande melds pop and R&B.
2. Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
100 percent the year’s breakout queen, Lizzo bends genres and champions self-love.
3. Taylor Swift, Lover
Swift returns to her songwriter roots with this love letter to romance.
4. Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
The 17-year-old wunderkind tackles Gen Z growing pains.
5. Lana Del Rey, Norman F— Rockwell
Del Rey reevaluates the American dream on a moody pop classic.
6. Beyoncé, Homecoming: The Live Album
An amped-up amalgam of her majesty’s biggest hits.
7. Maren Morris, GIRL
More like “Woman” — the country star wows with powerhouse vocals.
8. Ari Lennox, Shea Butter Baby
The R&B star’s debut album is as richly smooth as the title suggests.
9. Carly Rae Jepsen, Dedicated
Moving on from an ex, Jepsen finds solace in solitude with this collection of pure pop.
10. Brittany Howard, Jaime
The Alabama Shakes frontwoman expertly rocks out on her own for the first time.