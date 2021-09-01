​​Justin Bieber Rocks SKIMS Thanks to Hilarious Billboard Mishap

On Monday, crews began setting up a billboard of Justin Bieber's new Balenciaga ad on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip and ended up with a bit of a mishap

On Monday, crews began setting up a billboard of Justin Bieber's new Balenciaga ad on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip — and ended up with a bit of a mishap.

While the top half of the billboard featured Bieber's brooding face and part of his torso, the bottom part of the photo showed the legs of a SKIMS shape wear model wearing nothing but a pair of grey underwear and crew socks.

The two photos line up seamlessly, making for a hilarious mash-up that, of course, the Internet loved.

Before long, a photo of the side-by-side circulated on social media. Even a few celebrities shared a laugh about the image, including Jacob Elordi, who posted a snap of the billboard on his Instagram Story.

"I'm so sorry for laughing but this is way too funny," one Twitter user wrote, sharing a screenshot of Elordi's snap.

Another person added, "Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home."

The billboard appeared on the side of the Andaz hotel in West Hollywood. Crews have since replaced the bottom part to return Bieber's own legs to their rightful spot.

Now, instead of the underwear-clad legs, the "Yummy" singer's look is brought together by a pair of black sweatpants and running shoes.