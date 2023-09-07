My Eye Bags Flattened Out in Seconds After Trying This Magical New Depuffing Treatment

When it comes to skincare, I’m as discerning as it comes. Armed with quite a collection of potent serums, toners, moisturizers, and more, my complexion is cared for on a well above-average level, and I’m certainly no stranger to testing new products.

As a beauty expert and journalist, I have the good fortune of reviewing new launches well before they hit the market. So when Murad sent me its new Targeted Eye Depuffer and Targeted Pore Corrector a few weeks ago, I jumped at the chance to see if they lived up to their promises.

After all, these are the latest additions to the brand’s Targeted Corrector family, a small but mighty trio of products that deliver instant and long-term results. Last year, the brand launched a revolutionary line-smoothing formula that went viral on TikTok thanks to its “filler in a bottle”-like qualities.

So it was only fitting that Murad would develop more innovations to tackle other pesky skincare woes: puffy eyes and large pores.

Murad Targeted Eye Depuffer

Murad

The Targeted Eye Depuffer instantly intrigued me, because I’m slightly obsessed with improving the appearance of my under eye area, largely in part to my genetics where under eye bags and dark circles are par for the course. It claims to offer microcurrent-inspired results that recall past facials where I was treated to professionally-administered high-tech devices that visually zapped years off my skin, even if for only a few short hours. The $64 product mimics the same effect.

It’s formulated with ginseng, lily, and caffeine to instantly awaken the eye area and has a special applicator tip that’s said to visibly tighten, tone, and depuff on contact. To apply, I gently tapped a pea-sized amount of product on with my ring finger and then used the applicator to massage in as instructed. I’ve tested this one out for several weeks now, and I have to say it really works.

The formula feels cool to the touch and magically flattens out eye bags in seconds. The first few times I applied it, I admittedly leaned closer into the mirror to do a double take and was blown away by how much more well rested I looked. I especially loved the creamy beige shade (not bright white like most eye creams) that subtly filtered out darkness and reflected light where I needed it most. Now, I keep this on hand whenever I want to look my best.

Murad Targeted Pore Corrector

Murad

The Targeted Pore Corrector did not disappoint either. This mattifying miracle worker is packed with soybean extract, ginger extract, and a soft focus complex to balance the skin, reduce shine, and brilliantly blur the appearance of enlarged pores.

When I smoothed it on, I immediately noticed that my nose and T-zone looked almost airbrushed — as if I had just applied a skin-perfecting primer or tinted moisturizer. Turns out, this one boasts a patent-pending copper amino acid biotechnology that works overtime to visually reduce the appearance of pores in more ways than one.

Though the products are a little pricey, all I know for sure is these two power players are worth every penny for the results I’ve seen. Grab them both and Murad’s Targeted Wrinkle Corrector to see quick results.

Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector

Murad

Jennifer Chan is a beauty expert, on-air host, and journalist who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

