'Muppets' EP Used Homophobic Slur and Leapt Across 'Fine Line Between Funny and Creepy,' Per New Book

Despite the wholesome veneer of The Muppets, their short-lived TV outing in 2015 was a toxic environment for its cast and crew to toil in.



According to Maureen Ryan’s new book, Burn It Down: Power, Complicity, and a Call for Change in Hollywood, The Muppets was a problematic production run by former Anger Management co-executive producer Bob Kushell, whose "creepy" behavior allegedly included sharing his erotic dreams with coworkers and making sexual remarks on set.



Nell Scovell, a co-executive producer on The Muppets, recalled an alleged incident in which Kushell came into her office one afternoon and closed the door without permission. Scovell claimed he complained about the firing of an upper-level crew member who was dismissed over allegations of sexual harassment.



“[He] expressed sympathy for the guy, because as he explained to me, ‘It wasn’t like he was grabbing tits or ass,” said Scovell, who added that Kushell allegedly made “gross” gestures while speaking.

Reps for ABC and Kushell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A rep for Scovell declined to comment.



Bob D'Amico/ABC/Getty

After Scovell shared her own experiences of being assaulted by a TV head writer earlier in her career, Kushell stood up to leave, opened his arms, and allegedly said, “Wanna f---?”

“It was obviously a joke, but we weren’t in the writers’ room,” Scovell added. “We were in my office with a closed door. There’s a fine line between funny and creepy … and Bob’s comment was nowhere near that line.”

Kushell’s inappropriate behavior didn’t end there. One writer, who Ryan nicknamed Janice, recalled how Kushell allegedly screamed “F--- her in the ass!” after reading aloud creative feedback from a female executive.

When another writer on the show mentioned that his son had a boyfriend, Kushell allegedly replied with “f-g!” After that writer pointed out the word was hurtful, Kushell claimed he was actually referring to a cigarette, per the book.



Other crew members on the show didn’t speak kindly of Kushell’s reign, which they claimed fostered an unhealthy dynamic in the writers’ room.

“There was just so much whispering of, ‘I don’t like this person,’ or ‘That person is a jerk,” said a crewmember that Ryan nicknamed Hal. “It was so not a harmonious staff. My take on Bob was that he was in way over his head and incredibly stressed out and just dropping the ball in general.”

Luckily for the cast and crew, ABC only aired 16 episodes before the network canceled the half-hour sitcom.

Kushell moved on to executive produce two other short-lived series — Me, Myself and I and Fam — while Scovell wrote several episodes of The Simpsons and Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Burn It Down: Power, Complicity, and a Call for Change in Hollywood is available now.

