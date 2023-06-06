Busy schedules won't keep MUNA from commemorating Pride Month — especially this year.

On June 1, the indie-pop trio took some time off from festival season and opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a performance at New York City's historic Stonewall Inn for its annual Pride kick-off event presented by Jägermeister.

"What better and more iconic way to ring in the month than by doing this?" member Naomi McPherson tells PEOPLE of performing at Stonewall, where a 1969 police raid caused an uprising that sparked the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

The surreal nature of performing at the location as over 490 bills targeting LGBTQ+ rights are currently being considered by the U.S. government is not at all lost on the "Silk Chiffon" musicians, all of whom identify as queer. In fact, that's exactly why they were booked for the show.

"It's really important for the younger generation to understand what happened here in 1969 at Stonewall. We could have those rights taken away," says the bar's co-owner Stacy Lentz, who's also the CEO of its nonprofit, the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative. "That's why it was important to get an up-and-coming, amazing, top-notch young group with so many followers out there that people love to come and perform at this event. We're really raising awareness about this horrific legislation that's happening."

MUNA recently wrapped a nationwide tour in support of their self-titled 2022 album, and many of the band's shows went down in states where LGBTQ+ individuals are being targeted. But according to the group members, audiences haven't been letting current events keep them from enjoying the music.

"It doesn't seem like people are allowing this legislative bullying to affect the way that they're showing up," says member Katie Galvin, before acknowledging the "real, active harm" many queer people are facing outside of concert venues. "I don't know how many people weren't at shows because they were being displaced from their community. I know that there are families in Texas right now that are actively being torn apart and kids being taken away from their parents who are supporting their transitions."

Despite the hardships, McPherson (who uses they/them pronouns) feels strongly that low moments will inspire LGBTQ+ individuals to fight harder to live their authentic lives. "It's inspiring that when more far-right fascism rears its head and starts coming for our community, we don't get deradicalized," says the musician, 30. "They're not scaring us into non-existence. There's more queer people who are out now in 2023 than ever before."

While queer adults who have seen anti-LGBTQ+ rights fluctuate throughout their lifetimes may be prepared to stay true to themselves, however, it's likely that ongoing legislation will lead many young people to fear their identities won't be embraced. Before Galvin, 30, came out as queer, she found a community of accepting individuals that made her feel comfortable to eventually do so — and encourages others to do the same.

"If you're getting a feeling that someone is a safe person, experiment with trusting your instincts and sharing whatever feels unspeakable," she says, noting that sometimes it's also necessary to do the opposite.

"There can be a lot of shame in cutting off support systems that aren't working for you. There's a lot of embedded pressure, I think, to hold onto your relationship with your blood relatives," continues Galvin. "But if you need to distance yourself and set boundaries, whether it's leaving the state that you're in or not talking to your mom anymore, do what you have to do and then ask for the help that you need to do it. I swear to God, you'll be happier."

Echoing their bandmate's statements, McPherson further emphasizes the importance of finding community for queer individuals: "That's how you'll build the systems of care that will be able to get you through the hard s---."

Following the Stonewall performance, MUNA returned to the road with Swift on the Eras Tour for a show in Galvin's Chicago hometown on June 4. The band will continue opening for the Grammy winner in Ohio, Missouri and Colorado later this summer — and they're excited, as the experience has been a blast.

"Watching the Taylor show is a lesson in being the best musician alive," says member Josette Maskin, 29. "She's honestly been nothing but wonderful to us, and we just feel so lucky and privileged to get the chance to even just watch the show, let alone perform. Her fans have been nothing but gracious to receive us on stage. So, it's just been f---ing awesome."