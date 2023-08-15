Multiple Pets Dead After Flash Flooding Hits Washington, D.C. Dog Daycare

A devastating flood swept through an animal daycare facility in Washington, D.C. on Monday, killing several dogs, according to multiple reports.

Firefighters brought 20 dogs and multiple employees to safety amid the flooding at District Dogs' 680 Rhode Island Ave. location, D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly told reporters in an interview at the scene shared online by WUSA9 on Monday. District Dogs is a popular pet care and boarding service, and has five currently operating locations in the D.C. area.

Donnelly said fire department units responded to “a rapid buildup” of heavy rain underneath the nearby Rhode Island Avenue railroad bridge, Monday. Describing the situation — during which first responders also worked to free people trapped in cars — Donnelly told reporters that water was "rising rapidly" over just a few minutes.

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued by the National Weather Service for Washington, D.C. that ended Monday evening, according to USA Today.

"Over those few minutes, the water raised six feet” to “above the middle of the doors on District Dogs," Donnelly said. Ultimately, "one of the walls gave in and District Dogs flooded."

As rescue workers brought out the surviving dogs to safety, pet owners anxiously stayed outside the facility, WUSA9 reported.

District Dogs on Rhode Island Ave. on Washington, D.C. Google street view

Donnelly noted that there were dog fatalities, but did not specify the exact number of pets lost to the flooding. He said District Dogs was in the process of contacting the deceased pets' owners.

“It’s hard to watch,” he said. “It’s unbearable. This is losing a member of your family or being scared that you did. We’ve all seen that in our communities. It’s a terrible thing.”



"We are devastated over the events that occurred at our Rhode Island Avenue location this evening," District Dogs said in a statement on the business's Instagram Story. "We appreciate the quick and heroic actions of our employees and first responders to rescue animals, and we are focused on doing everything we can to support our impacted employees and clients during this impossible time."

District Dogs added, "We have no further details at this time, and are continuing to work with D.C. officials reviewing the incident."

This is reportedly not the first time District Dogs has been flooded by a severe storm, the Washington Post said.

When asked by reporters about previous flooding, Donnelly said he was unaware.