Muhammad Ali's Daughter Khaliah Ali Dating Music Executive Jason Flom: ‘The Greatest Boyfriend’ (Exclusive)

Ali and Flom tell PEOPLE they've been dating since January, first bonding over their work advocating for criminal justice reform

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on August 22, 2023 10:50AM EDT
Khaliah Ali and Jason Flom. Photo:

Courtesy of Khaliah Ali and Jason Flom

Khaliah Ali has found “the greatest boyfriend any girl could wish for,” the boxing legend’s daughter tells PEOPLE.

Ali, 49, says she’s spent every moment with boyfriend Jason Flom since they began dating in January.

“Literally since we've met we've never been apart,” says Ali, one of Muhammad Ali’s nine children.

Flom, 62, is a music executive who advocates for the innocent on his podcast Wrongful Conviction — something the couple says they quickly bonded over when they first met.

“He has so many qualities that I respect and admire,” Ali says, adding that Flom is “a wonderful father, a humanitarian and I soon learned the greatest boyfriend any girl could ever wish for.”

Flom was equally taken by Ali, he tells PEOPLE. “I was struck by Khaliah's radiant inner spirit which shined even more brightly than her fabulous physical beauty,” he says. “One of her superpowers is caring and her joy comes from making others feel happy, safe and heard.”

The music executive adds that the couple shares “a deep love of our wonderful children, our dogs and each other,” and that “we are both driven to do our part to make our justice system and our society fairer and better for everyone.”

Khaliah Ali and Jason Flom.

Courtesy of Khaliah Ali and Jason Flom

The couple first met through Ali’s son Jacob, who she shares with ex-husband Spencer Wertheimer. Jacob, who recently graduated from Harvard, is interested in criminal law and eventually met Flom. 

Flom also has two children, Allison and Mike, who both share their father’s interest in criminal justice.

Jason Flom and Khaliah Ali.

Courtesy of Khaliah Ali and Jason Flom

In the past, both Ali and Flom have advocated for those they say have been wrongfully imprisoned. 

Ali has fought for clemency for those she says have been wrongfully convicted of crimes, while Flom has done the same through his podcast where he’s also spoken out against the death penalty.

“He embodies the spirit of my father in so many ways he is selfless, relentless, unapologetic,” Ali says. “His mission to end mass incarceration is so reminiscent of my father’s spirit and aspirations.”

Ali says that together, she and Flom hope their love can help others through their work. 

“Because we're together, the world is a better place,” she says.

