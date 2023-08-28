Shakira to Be Honored with Video Vanguard Award at 2023 MTV VMAs: 'She's a Trailblazer for Women'

Six of the four-time Moon Person winner's music videos — including "Hips Don't Lie" and "Waka Waka" — have surpassed a billion views on YouTube

Published on August 28, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Shakira. Photo:

Jaume de la Iguana

There's a new video vanguard winner in your closet — and it's Shakira!

On Monday, MTV revealed the Colombian superstar will be honored with this year's coveted video vanguard award at the 2023 Video Music Awards, which air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sept. 12.

In addition to receiving the honor, Shakira, 46, will perform at the awards show, where she's previously won four Moon Person trophies. This year, she's up for four categories at the ceremony: artist of the year, best collaboration for "TQG" with Karol G as well as best latin for both "TQG" and "Acróstico."

"Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music," said Bruce Gilmer, Paramount's president of music, music talent, programming and events and Paramount+'s chief content officer for music, in a press statement.

"Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level," continued Gilmer.

Since her early '90s debut, Shakira's experienced massive success with her music videos. Six of them — "Hips Don't Lie" with Wyclef Jean, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," "Chantaje" with Maluma, "La Bicicleta" with Carlos Vives, "La La La (Brazil 2014) with Carlinhos Brown and "Pero Fiel" with Nicky Jam — have surpassed a billion views on YouTube.

Shakira receives an award during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards
Shakira in July 2023.

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

She won her first VMA in 2000 for international viewer's choice (Latin America North) for "Ojos Así," followed by another in the same category in 2002 for "Whenever, Wherever/Suerte," her third for best choreography in a video for "Hips Don't Lie" and most recent in 2007 for most earthshattering collaboration for "Beautiful Liar" with Beyoncé.

Throughout 2023, Shakira's achieved her first top-10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 since "Beautiful Liar" with "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" and "TQG."

Previous winners of the video vanguard VMA include David Bowie, The Beatles, Madonna, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and Pink, among others.

