Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Receive Global Icon Award and Perform at 2023 MTV VMAs Ahead of New Album

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been a music industry icon for over three decades — and now MTV is honoring him as such!

On Tuesday, MTV announced that the hip-hop star and industry mogul will be honored with the global icon award at the 2023 Video Music Awards, airing live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

The rapper, who hosted the VMAs himself in 2005 and has two Moon Person awards to his name, will be honored for the influence he’s reached as an artist on a global scale.

Sean "Diddy" Combs. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Combs, 53, famously founded Bad Boy Records in 1993, which launched the careers of several legendary hip-hop acts, including his late collaborator Notorious B.I.G. The label executive simultaneously had his own successful music career, which has included five No. 1 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200.

This VMAs also marks the “Bad Boys for Life” artist’s first performance on the MTV stage since 2005.

The hitmaker has also been nominated for four other awards. This year, his track “Creepin' (Remix)” with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage is nominated for both best collaboration and best R&B. “Gotta Move On,” his track with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami, is also nominated in the best collaboration category, as well as the best hip-hop.

Combs’ global icon award comes as the “Last Night” artist is about to release his first solo album since 2006, The Love Album: Off the Grid. The project, which features a handful of guests including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Mary J. Blige, among others, is due out Sept. 15.



The VMAs launched the global icon award in 2021 after originally honoring artists with it at MTV’s Europe Music Awards. Past winners include The Red Hot Chilli Peppers and The Foo Fighters.

