The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are just a few weeks away, and the awards show's first round of performers has been unveiled.

On Tuesday, MTV announced Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids will be among the artists taking the stage at the 2023 Video Music Awards, which will air live from Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

After performing twice at previous ceremonies, Lovato, 31, will return to the VMAs to sing just days before the release of her new album REVAMPED, a project that finds the Grammy nominee reimagining 10 of her past hits as rock songs in the vein of her most recent album, HOLY FVCK.

Måneskin. Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Fresh off the release of Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), Karol, 32, will appear at the VMAs for the first time this year to perform — in the midst of her Mañana Será Bonito Tour across North America.

Måneskin won Best Alternative and performed at last year's ceremony, and the Italian rock band will return to the awards show stage for the world premiere performance of their upcoming single, "HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?)."

Stray Kids will be making their VMAs performance debut with the United States premiere of their new single, "S-CLASS," which appears on the group's latest album, 5-STAR.

All four performers are also nominated at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Lovato's single "Swine" is up for Best Pop and Video for Good, while Karol received nods for artist of the year as well as Best Collaboration and Best Latin for "TQG" with Shakira. Nominated for Best Rock is Måneskin for "THE LONELIEST," and Stray Kids are nominated for Best K-Pop with "S-CLASS."

Stray Kids. JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty

The complete list of nominations for this year's show was announced earlier this month. Taylor Swift leads with eight, closely followed by SZA with six, while Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith each have five and BLACKPINK, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shakira are each tied with four.

Additionally, the 2023 VMAs boasts a brand-new Best Afrobeats category as well as 35 first-time nominees including Petras, Metro Boomin, Rema, Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp, Yung Miami, among others.

Fans can vote for the majority of the awards on MTV's website through Sept. 1, while the Best New Artist category will remain active into the live show on Sept. 12.

Group of the Year as well as Song of Summer category nominations are TBA.

