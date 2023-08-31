Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini and Anitta Set to Perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids are also set to take the stage

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on August 31, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, and Anitta join vma list of performers
Lil Wayne, Doja Cat and Kelsea Ballerini. Photo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards performers list just got longer.

Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, and Anitta have now been confirmed to take the stage live from Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The artists join an eclectic group of previously announced performers that includes Demi LovatoKarol GMåneskin, and Stray Kids.

Wayne's addition to the roster comes just days after the rapper created the intro music for Skip Bayless’ new Fox Sports 1 series Undisputed. The hip-hop track was debuted by the sports commentator, 71, on X, (formerly known as Twitter).

"My brother, Lil Wayne wrote a brand new intro for the all-new Undisputed. It just might be his best yet," he wrote. The music icon is also expected to hit the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 22 and 23.

Like Wayne, Doja Cat has also been busy in the studio. The “Say So” singer revealed on Wednesday that her fourth studio album, Scarlet, will be released on Sept. 22. The musician made the announcement by sharing a photo of the album's cover art, which consists of an image of a crimson red spider against a white backdrop. At the event, she is up for five nominations, including artist of the year and video of the year for "Attention."

Ballerini's performance comes weeks after the country singer wrapped up her Heartfirst Tour, which she previously told PEOPLE left her feeling "really proud" of her personal growth.

"I haven't had a summer in my new house yet," she told PEOPLE in April. "I'm really excited to come off this crazy few months and feel hopefully really accomplished and be able to go home to my dog and my friends and just reset."

Anitta attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Anitta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

As for Anitta, the singer will perform a medley of hits from her latest release Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story. The artist made history with her first VMA win last year as the only Brazilian to ever take home an MTV Moon Person. She looks to repeat her win in the best Latin category this year.

Also scheduled to take the stage is Shakira, who will be honored with this year's coveted video vanguard award. She is also up four categories at the ceremony — artist of the year, best collaboration for "TQG" with Karol G, and best Latin for both "TQG" and "Acróstico."

