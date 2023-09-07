Olivia Rodrigo Set to Perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo fans are about to be a little bit "happier."

On Thursday, it was announced that the pop star will be the first standalone performer to take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, which will air live from Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. on Sept. 12.

Rodrigo, who will release her highly anticipated sophomore album GUTS on Friday, earned six nominations this year including video of the year.

Back in 2021, she also sang at the awards show, delivering an energetic set of her hit "Good 4 u."

That year, Rodrigo, formerly an MTV Push Artist, was also a first-time nominee, who tied for the most award wins with three for best new artist, Push artist, and song of the year.

Also confirmed to perform this year at the VMAs are Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, Anitta, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids.



Olivia Rodrigo in June 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for YouTube

Ahead of the release of her new album GUTS, Rodrigo opened up about the extreme media attention she's faced since skyrocketing to fame in 2021 to singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers in an Interview Magazine cover story.

When asked if she ever feels the responsibility "to send the subject of a song the song before it comes out," Rodrigo recalled to the release of her hit "Drivers License."

"I feel like last time there was so much weird media s--- and I had no idea how to deal with any of it," Rodrigo said. "Literally, it was the first song out of the gate and all of that s--- happened. I felt so ill-equipped."

She added, "That was an overwhelming experience, but now I definitely feel a responsibility. I just try not to think about it during the writing process."

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Deja Vu" musician reflected on the writing process for GUTS.

"When I first started writing this record, I would sit at the piano and pretend other people were hearing what I was writing, which is so awful and counterproductive to any creativity, so I had to just write what I wanted to write and think about the social implications after," she explained.

She continued, "It’s tricky. I don’t think anyone has it down to a science. I can’t even believe that people listen and talk about my music as it is, so it’s crazy to think about. I guess I’m still learning how to deal with all that stuff."

Bridgers, 29, replied, "It just means that the media attention and the scrutiny of your social life didn’t stop you from writing this cutting song, which f---ing rocks."

Rodrigo released the lead single of GUTS, “Vampire,” in June, which details her experience with someone who took her for granted and exploited her fame, before following it up with her grungy single "Bad Idea Right?" last month.

