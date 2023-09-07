Olivia Rodrigo Set to Perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, Anitta and more are set to take the stage

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 01:10PM EDT
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo fans are about to be a little bit "happier."

On Thursday, it was announced that the pop star will be the first standalone performer to take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, which will air live from Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. on Sept. 12.

Rodrigo, who will release her highly anticipated sophomore album GUTS on Friday, earned six nominations this year including video of the year.

Back in 2021, she also sang at the awards show, delivering an energetic set of her hit "Good 4 u."

That year, Rodrigo, formerly an MTV Push Artist, was also a first-time nominee, who tied for the most award wins with three for best new artist, Push artist, and song of the year.

Also confirmed to perform this year at the VMAs are Lil WayneDoja CatKelsea BalleriniAnittaDemi LovatoKarol GMåneskin and Stray Kids.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single "vampire"
Olivia Rodrigo in June 2023.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for YouTube

Ahead of the release of her new album GUTS, Rodrigo opened up about the extreme media attention she's faced since skyrocketing to fame in 2021 to singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers in an Interview Magazine cover story.

When asked if she ever feels the responsibility "to send the subject of a song the song before it comes out," Rodrigo recalled to the release of her hit "Drivers License."

"I feel like last time there was so much weird media s--- and I had no idea how to deal with any of it," Rodrigo said. "Literally, it was the first song out of the gate and all of that s--- happened. I felt so ill-equipped."

She added, "That was an overwhelming experience, but now I definitely feel a responsibility. I just try not to think about it during the writing process."

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Deja Vu" musician reflected on the writing process for GUTS.

"When I first started writing this record, I would sit at the piano and pretend other people were hearing what I was writing, which is so awful and counterproductive to any creativity, so I had to just write what I wanted to write and think about the social implications after," she explained.

She continued, "It’s tricky. I don’t think anyone has it down to a science. I can’t even believe that people listen and talk about my music as it is, so it’s crazy to think about. I guess I’m still learning how to deal with all that stuff."

Bridgers, 29, replied, "It just means that the media attention and the scrutiny of your social life didn’t stop you from writing this cutting song, which f---ing rocks."

Rodrigo released the lead single of GUTS, “Vampire,” in June, which details her experience with someone who took her for granted and exploited her fame, before following it up with her grungy single "Bad Idea Right?" last month.

Related Articles
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, HARDY
Lainey Wilson Leads 2023 CMA Award Nominations for the Second Year in a Row — See the List!
Britney Spears Snake VMA 2001
Britney Spears Admits ‘How Scared’ She Felt Performing with Live Python at 2001 VMAs
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Wears Angelina Jolie's Face on a T-Shirt While Out in N.Y.C. – See the Photo!
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Returns to the Stage Without Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce from Sophie Turner
Adam Duritz visits Build Studio on October 31, 2019 in New York City; David Foster attends the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California; Katharine McPhee arrives at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Counting Crows, David Foster and Katharine McPhee to Perform at 2023 Carousel of Hope Ball (Exclusive)
Drake Shows Off Collection of Bras Thrown on Stage During the Itâs All a Blur Tour
Drake Shows Off Collection of Bras Thrown on Stage During the It's All a Blur Tour
Lil Wayne Auditions to Become Peyton and Eli Manning's Sports Show Co-Host
Watch Lil Wayne Audition to Be Peyton and Eli Manning's Co-Host on 'ManningCast': 'I'm So Ready'
Emily Ratajkowski, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, More to Present at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Emily Ratajkowski, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter and More to Present at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Brothers Blanket and Prince Jackson Pose for Rare Family Photo
Brothers Blanket and Prince Jackson Pose for Rare Jackson Family Photo
Halle Bailey Says Being in Love Inspired Her Debut Solo EP: This Is My First Deep, Deep Real Love
Halle Bailey Says Being in Love Inspired Her Debut Solo Album: 'This Is My First Deep, Deep Real Love'
Jung Kook of BTS performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Jungkook of BTS Announced as Co-Headliner of 2023 Global Citizen Festival
Colin Jost, Jimmy Buffett
How Jimmy Buffett Once Saved Colin Jost from Drowning After a Surfing Mishap
Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar Performed 'America Has a Problem' for the First Time at Her Birthday Renaissance Show
Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Played 'America Has a Problem' for the First Time at Her Birthday Concert
Olivia Rodrigo for Interview mag
Olivia Rodrigo Says She Felt 'Ill-Equipped' for the Media Attention She Received After 'Drivers License'
Lana Del Rey arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023
Lana Del Rey Covers Tammy Wynette’s ‘Stand by Your Man’ at a Nashville Bar — Watch!
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to Reunite for the Upcoming Collaboration 'Bongos'
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to Reunite on Upcoming Collaboration 'Bongos'