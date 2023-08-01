YouTube Star MrBeast Sues Delivery Partner Over Alleged 'Inedible' and 'Low Quality' Food

The YouTube star has filed a lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts, whom he partnered with in 2020 to launch MrBeast Burger

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 09:24AM EDT
MrBeast Nickelodeon 03 04 23 sues delivery partner
MrBeast at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo:

Getty

MrBeast is suing his food-delivery-service partner. 

On Monday, the content creator and philanthropist, 25, filed a lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts alleging “inedible” and “low quality” food, court documents obtained by PEOPLE show. 

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, claims the company, which he partnered with in 2020 to launch MrBeast Burger, has damaged his brand and reputation as a result of its service. 

“Virtual Dining Concepts was more focused on rapidly expanding the business as a way to pitch the virtual restaurant model to other celebrities for its own benefit, it was not focused on controlling the quality of the MrBeast Burger customer experience and products,” the complaint alleges.

Virtual Dining Concepts did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Virtual dining concepts logo
Virtual Dining Concepts logo.

VDC

The lawsuit, which was filed in New York, also alleges MrBeast’s “complaints about quality control fell on deaf ears.”

“As a result, MrBeast Burger has been regarded as a misleading, poor reflection of the MrBeast brand that provides low-quality products to customers that are delivered late, in unbranded packaging, fail to include the ordered items, and in some instances, were inedible,” the complaint continues. 

The complaint also features a number of examples of negative reviews the food items have received, of which the court documents allege there are “thousands — including complaints over raw meat, cold food and deliveries arriving in unbranded packaging.

One review said that “it is sad that MrBeast would put his name on this,” while another read, “How could you do this to me Jimmy?”

MrBeast burger
MrBeast Burger products.

MrBeastburger/Instagram

The complaint also states that one customer referred to their order as "likely the worst burger I have ever had.”

“It is MrBeast himself, and not Virtual Dining Concepts, who has borne the brunt of the (justified) attacks and criticisms,” the complaint reads. “MrBeast made every effort to cause Virtual Dining Concepts to fix these significant quality control problems as soon as he learned of them, but they refused and/or were incapable.”

However, despite the negative reviews, according to the lawsuit, MrBeast Burger has generated “million of dollars” but “MrBeast has not received a dime.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In a tweet on June 17, MrBeast, who is seeking to end his agreement with Virtual Dining Concepts, responded to a fan who asked him if MrBeast Burger was “done.”

“Yeah, the problem with Beast Burger is i can’t guarantee the quality of the order. When working with other restaurants it’s impossible to control it sadly,” he wrote.

The social-media star also said he prefers his chocolate-bar range Feastables, which he launched in January 2022, adding, “And tbh I just enjoy Feastables 100x more. Making snacks is awesome and something I’m way more passionate about 🥰."

MrBeast, who has over 172 million subscribers to YouTube channel, partnered with the Florida-based “virtual dining” brand in 2020 to launch MrBeast Burger. In December of that year, MrBeast Burger began selling branded burger-and-fries combos through restaurants and commercial kitchens across the U.S.

The menu also features items including "Karl’s Grilled Cheese" — named after fellow YouTube star Karl Jacobs — and chocolate-chip cookies.

The complaint states, “The goal of the business was simple: relying entirely on the strength of MrBeast’s brand, the business would create a virtual restaurant with a selection of MrBeast-branded food items, but would then partner with existing restaurants who would prepare those items and share in a significant portion of the revenue from their sales.”

The food items can be ordered through food-delivery-service apps like Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats, or the MrBeast Burger website.

The lawsuit also alleges images of MrBeast are being used without permission and that Virtual Dining Concepts registered MrBeast-related trademarks they were not allowed to register and “without consent or knowledge.”

Related Articles
Cameron Diaz Benji Madden icecream 07 31 23
Cameron Diaz and Husband Benji Madden Spotted Getting Ice Cream Together in Los Angeles
Daily Harvest
Daily Harvest Threw a ‘Harfest’ Party While Lawsuits Were Still Ongoing from Lentil Dish: Report
Giada De Laurentiis Launches Her Line of Pasta, Says SheÃ¢ÂÂs in a New Era Since Leaving Food Network
Giada De Laurentiis Launches a Line of Pasta, Says She's in a 'Rebirth' Since Leaving Food Network
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley's New Attorney Gives Update on Couple's Appeal Process — and What's to Come
Kris Tyson HRT Before and after twitter 07 30 23
MrBeast's Kris Tyson Celebrates 6 Months on Hormone Replacement Therapy with New Transformation Photo
Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at a Legendary Chicago Spot Known For Yelling at Customers
Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at 'Legendary' Chicago Spot Known for Cursing at Customers: 'I Loved It'
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Justin Long Reveals He and Kate Bosworth Ate 'Rancid' Meat: 'Decided to Roll the Dice'
David Beckham, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at Gekkō.
David and Victoria Beckham Step Out for Dinner with Lionel Messi at Bad Bunny's Restaurant
McDonald's yellow and red drive-thru logo advertising sign placed on a pole with a clear blue sky
All the McDonald's Items Taken Off the Menu — from Favorites to Failures
Chipotle Mexican Grill Chips & Guacamole
Chipotle's Guac Is Not Extra for National Avocado Day — How to Get the Free Side
A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches.
Subway Will Give You Free Sandwiches for Life If You Legally Change Your Name to ‘Subway’
Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley
Giada De Laurentiis Shares a 'Day In My Life' Including a Las Vegas Trip and Movie Night with Her Boyfriend
https://www.tiktok.com/@erewhonmarket/video/7186389402103434542?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7186389402103434542. Bella Hadid at Erewhon Market. Bella Hadid at Erewhon Market/Tiktok
What Is Erewhon? All About the Celebrity-Loved Grocery Store Chain
Hot Spot! Rihannaâs Favorite L.A. Restaurant Giorgio Baldi is the Ultimate â and Chic â Cozy Italian
Hot Spot! Rihanna’s Favorite L.A. Restaurant Giorgio Baldi is the Ultimate Chic — Yet Cozy — Italian
Disney Pickle Milkshake
Disney World Now Has a Pickle Milkshake at Epcot — Here's the Scoop on How It Tastes
McDonald's yellow and red drive-thru logo advertising sign placed on a pole with a clear blue sky
2 Moms Mix Together Various McDonald's Desserts to Create Their Own 'Secret' TikTok Hack: Watch