YouTube Star MrBeast Sues Delivery Partner Over Alleged 'Inedible' and 'Low Quality' Food

MrBeast is suing his food-delivery-service partner.

On Monday, the content creator and philanthropist, 25, filed a lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts alleging “inedible” and “low quality” food, court documents obtained by PEOPLE show.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, claims the company, which he partnered with in 2020 to launch MrBeast Burger, has damaged his brand and reputation as a result of its service.

“Virtual Dining Concepts was more focused on rapidly expanding the business as a way to pitch the virtual restaurant model to other celebrities for its own benefit, it was not focused on controlling the quality of the MrBeast Burger customer experience and products,” the complaint alleges.

Virtual Dining Concepts did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.



Virtual Dining Concepts logo.

The lawsuit, which was filed in New York, also alleges MrBeast’s “complaints about quality control fell on deaf ears.”

“As a result, MrBeast Burger has been regarded as a misleading, poor reflection of the MrBeast brand that provides low-quality products to customers that are delivered late, in unbranded packaging, fail to include the ordered items, and in some instances, were inedible,” the complaint continues.

The complaint also features a number of examples of negative reviews the food items have received, of which the court documents allege there are “thousands — including complaints over raw meat, cold food and deliveries arriving in unbranded packaging.

One review said that “it is sad that MrBeast would put his name on this,” while another read, “How could you do this to me Jimmy?”



MrBeast Burger products.

The complaint also states that one customer referred to their order as "likely the worst burger I have ever had.”

“It is MrBeast himself, and not Virtual Dining Concepts, who has borne the brunt of the (justified) attacks and criticisms,” the complaint reads. “MrBeast made every effort to cause Virtual Dining Concepts to fix these significant quality control problems as soon as he learned of them, but they refused and/or were incapable.”

However, despite the negative reviews, according to the lawsuit, MrBeast Burger has generated “million of dollars” but “MrBeast has not received a dime.”

In a tweet on June 17, MrBeast, who is seeking to end his agreement with Virtual Dining Concepts, responded to a fan who asked him if MrBeast Burger was “done.”

“Yeah, the problem with Beast Burger is i can’t guarantee the quality of the order. When working with other restaurants it’s impossible to control it sadly,” he wrote.

The social-media star also said he prefers his chocolate-bar range Feastables, which he launched in January 2022, adding, “And tbh I just enjoy Feastables 100x more. Making snacks is awesome and something I’m way more passionate about 🥰."



MrBeast, who has over 172 million subscribers to YouTube channel, partnered with the Florida-based “virtual dining” brand in 2020 to launch MrBeast Burger. In December of that year, MrBeast Burger began selling branded burger-and-fries combos through restaurants and commercial kitchens across the U.S.

The menu also features items including "Karl’s Grilled Cheese" — named after fellow YouTube star Karl Jacobs — and chocolate-chip cookies.

The complaint states, “The goal of the business was simple: relying entirely on the strength of MrBeast’s brand, the business would create a virtual restaurant with a selection of MrBeast-branded food items, but would then partner with existing restaurants who would prepare those items and share in a significant portion of the revenue from their sales.”

The food items can be ordered through food-delivery-service apps like Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats, or the MrBeast Burger website.



The lawsuit also alleges images of MrBeast are being used without permission and that Virtual Dining Concepts registered MrBeast-related trademarks they were not allowed to register and “without consent or knowledge.”

