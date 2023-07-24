MrBeast’s Kris Tyson Comes Out as Transgender: 'I Am a Woman! She/Her'

The 27-year-old YouTube star said that hormone replacement therapy "saved my life"

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 11:35AM EDT
MrBeastâs Kris Tyson Comes Out as Transgender amid Hormone Replacement Therapy
Kris Tyson on Anthony Padilla's YouTube show on July 21.

Kris Tyson is coming out as transgender.

On Friday, the Youtube star — known for appearing alongside MrBeast — appeared on content creator Anthony Padilla’s show and revealed that she changed her pronouns and the spelling of her name from Chris Tyson to Kris Tyson.

“I am a woman! She/her” she told Padilla. “I’ve never said that publicly, but I've been fully confident in that decision for over a year now.”

The 27-year-old explained that she was fully able to accept herself after starting hormone replacement therapy in February. At the time, she grew out her hair and was more public with her femininity.

“I wasn’t quite sure who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender. So I needed the freedom to be able to express myself and be able to figure out who I was,” she explained. “For a while, I was trying gender fluid. I was like, ‘What is making me feel like I’m bi-gender? What is tying me to this masculinity?’

"After a lot of talking with a therapist and a lot of self reflection, I realized it was really just this societal pressure of, ‘You’re Chris from MrBeast. You’re the guy that starts the fires. You’re the guy that builds the stuff.’ My whole life I’ve enjoyed doing those things, but I’ve never really felt like ‘the guy.’ ”

RELATED: Mr. Beast's Chris Tyson Recalls '26 Years of Hiding My True Self' in Special Birthday Post

RELATED: MrBeast’s Chris Tyson Celebrates Pride Month with New Photo Following Hormone Replacement Therapy

Tyson said she was scared of how others would react growing up in a small conservative town and then becoming a global content creator with millions watching.

She said that today, she’s happy to say she’s a woman, calling it “so freeing” that hormone replacement therapy allowed her to fully accept herself. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a process that helps gender nonconforming people achieve a more traditionally masculine or feminine appearance, according to the Cleveland Clinic. 

“For so long, every day I would go to bed and I would have vivid dreams that I was a woman. And I would wake up in the morning and it was just like getting ripped out of a reality that I didn’t want to be taken out of,” Tyson shared. “There were times where I would just sleep all day because it was more fun or more enjoyable to do that because the real world. I didn’t feel connected to it.”

“I really never felt connected to my body until I started taking HRT,” she added, noting that she felt a “mental clarity” just weeks after starting the medication. “It felt like a fog had been around me and just went away, and I could see things clearly and I felt confident in who I was. I knew who I was finally, surely, truly without a shadow of a doubt and that is what really saved my life.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chris Tyson
Kris Tyson shared these photos of herself on Twitter in May. Chris Tyson/Twitter

RELATED: MrBeast YouTube Star Chris Tyson Shares Dramatic 'Glow Up' Photos After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy

After the emotional chat with Padilla, Tyson shared the news on her Twitter account, telling her followers, “New pronouns just dropped 😱” 

She also reposted an old tweet from MrBeast — whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson — as he defended Tyson and slammed a critic who claimed her transition would be a “nightmare” for the influencer.

“This is getting absurd,” Donaldson wrote, assuring that Tyson is his friend and they were just fine. “All this transphobia is starting to piss me off.”

In Friday’s interview, Tyson also recalled the moment she tearfully told her friends three years ago that she “didn’t want to be a man anymore” and how supportive they’ve been ever since.

“The support I got from them in that moment, that’s when I knew that I have my friends, f— everybody else. They’re really like my family,” she said. “I’m just so excited to authentically be myself. The person you knew for a long time was a facade. This is the real me. I’m still the same person, I just look a little different.”

Since starting HRT in February, the social media star has been sharing frequent updates with her fans. 

After news of her transformation began to make headlines, Tyson spoke out about the treatment in a Twitter post in April, writing: "Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles [gender nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

Related Articles
Hoda Kotb,Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Weigh in on Debate About Washing Feet in Shower: 'Everything's Rolling Down There'
Adrian Williams for Peloton
Peloton’s Adrian Williams on Taking an 8-Week Break to Heal After Surgery: ‘I Did Nothing’ (Exclusive)
fanatics ceo weight loss
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin Says He Lost Weight on Mounjaro
Susan Benedetto, Tony Bennett, Emma Heming and Bruce Willis attend the 8th Annual Exploring the Arts Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 29, 2014 in New York City.
Emma Heming Willis Reflects on What Tony Bennett Taught Her About Alzheimer's Disease
Pfizer pharmaceutical factory after a tornado damaged the facility
Pfizer Plant Damaged After North Carolina Tornado, 'Long-Term Shortages' of Medicine are Likely, Expert Says
Karolyn Schrage, executive director of the Choices Medical Services clinic in Joplin, Mo., says that pregnant women, young men and teens are part of the rapidly growing number of syphilis patients she sees. (Bruce Stidham for Kaiser Health News)
Why Are So Many People Getting Syphilis? An Expert Explains the Uptick in Cases
Fitness Influencer Justyn Vicky Dies After Accidentally Being Struck by a Barbell
Bali Fitness Influencer Justyn Vicky, 33, Dies After 450-Lb. Barbell Hits His Neck
Michael Jleene Hardaway sepsis amputation gofund me
Houston Man Undergoes Double Amputation After Flea Bite: Report
Katie Cahoj Tout
A Tick Bite Led Katie Cahoj to Develop a Life-Threatening Allergy to Red Meat: 'I Was Afraid to Eat Anything'
Two-year-old boy dies from brain-eating bug in Nevada after playing in hot springs water
2-Year-Old Nevada Boy Dies from Brain-Eating Amoeba: 'He Fought 7 Days'
Erik Brooks and Jill Martin attend Angel Ball 2022 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City.
'Today' 's Jill Martin Is 'Grateful' Breast Cancer Diagnosis Came After Her Wedding (Exclusive)
Mark Consuelos Shows Off Six-Pack During a Cold Plunge on Live with Kelly and Mark
Mark Consuelos Strips Down, Shows Off His Six-Pack as He Takes a Cold Plunge on 'Live with Kelly and Mark'
Snooki Slams Online Weight Shamers: 'Stop Commenting on People's Bodies. It's Not Nice"
Snooki Slams Online Weight Shamers: 'Stop Commenting on People's Bodies. It's Not Nice'
Maria Menounos
Maria Menounos 'Grateful' for New Mindset After Pancreatic Cancer: 'You Have to Be the CEO of Your Health'
Austin, Texas, USA - November 26th, 2021: Beautiful Texas State Capitol building exterior
Texas Woman Is Physically Ill in Emotional Courtroom Testimony About Being Denied Abortion for Unviable Pregnancy
Chrissy Teigan talks about colonoscopy
Chrissy Teigen Shares Update After Getting First Colonoscopy: 'It Was a Good Nap’