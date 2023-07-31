MrBeast's Kris Tyson Celebrates 6 Months on Hormone Replacement Therapy with New Transformation Photo

Kris Tyson is celebrating a new milestone after coming out as transgender earlier this month.

On Sunday, the Youtube star — known for appearing alongside MrBeast — posted a before and after selfie on Twitter, showing off her transformation since starting hormone replacement therapy.

“6 months on HRT!!🥰” she captioned the photo.

In February, Tyson, 27, started hormone replacement therapy (HRT) — which the Cleveland Clinic explains as a process that helps gender nonconforming people achieve a more traditionally masculine or feminine appearance — and has since been sharing frequent updates with her fans.

As public controversy over HRT started making headlines, Tyson spoke out about the treatment in a Twitter post in April, writing: "Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles [gender nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

Kris Tyson.

Earlier this month, the social media star officially came out as transgender during an appearance on content creator Anthony Padilla’s show, revealing that she changed her pronouns and the spelling of her name from Chris Tyson to Kris Tyson.

“I am a woman! She/her” she told Padilla. “I’ve never said that publicly, but I've been fully confident in that decision for over a year now.”

"After a lot of talking with a therapist and a lot of self-reflection, I realized it was really just this societal pressure of, ‘You’re Chris from MrBeast. You’re the guy that starts the fires. You’re the guy that builds the stuff.’ My whole life I’ve enjoyed doing those things, but I’ve never really felt like ‘the guy,’ ” she added.

Tyson said that today, she’s happy to say she’s a woman, calling it “so freeing” that hormone replacement therapy allowed her to fully accept herself.

“For so long, every day I would go to bed and I would have vivid dreams that I was a woman. And I would wake up in the morning and it was just like getting ripped out of a reality that I didn’t want to be taken out of,” she said at the time. “There were times where I would just sleep all day because it was more fun or more enjoyable to do that because the real world. I didn’t feel connected to it.”

“I really never felt connected to my body until I started taking HRT,” Tyson continued, noting that she felt a “mental clarity” just weeks after starting the medication. “It felt like a fog had been around me and just went away, and I could see things clearly and I felt confident in who I was. I knew who I was finally, surely, truly without a shadow of a doubt and that is what really saved my life.”

