MrBeast’s Chris Tyson Celebrates Pride Month with New Photo Following Hormone Replacement Therapy

The social media star announced that they began hormone replacement therapy in February

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on June 1, 2023 12:43 PM
Chris Tyson
Photo:

Chris Tyson/Twitter

Chris Tyson, Youtube star known for appearing alongside MrBeast, is excited about the kick off of Pride Month.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old posted a selfie on Twitter in honor of Pride, showing off their new look after starting hormone replacement therapy in February.

“Happy Pride Month!!! 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈,” Tyson — whose Twitter profile states that they go by "any pronouns" —  wrote alongside the photo. “(Since it’s June you are legally required to like this selfie 💜).”

Since starting hormone replacement therapy (HRT) — which the Cleveland Clinic explains as a process that helps gender nonconforming people achieve a more traditionally masculine or feminine appearance — the social media star has been sharing frequent updates with their fans.

After news of their transformation began to make headlines, Tyson spoke out about the treatment in a Twitter post in April, writing: "Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles [gender nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

RELATED: MrBeast YouTube Star Chris Tyson Shares Dramatic 'Glow Up' Photos After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy

Chris Tyson
Chris Tyson/Twitter

MrBeast — whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson — quickly responded to his friend's announcement by tweeting "Gotchu💕💕💕."

That same month, Tyson noted that their hairline and facial shape had already begun to change and that they felt good about the process, explaining at the time: "The amount of body positivity I've gotten in just 2 months is insane."

Tyson has also been vocal about their sexuality after coming out as bisexual on social media in 2010. They explained that they previously attempted to come out when they were 16 but "got a lot of negative backlash from friends/family."

"Just know if the people around you don't love and support you we always will," Tyson wrote on Twitter at the time. "Someday I'd like to go into detail about more of this but I'm still very private about it due to things that happened when I tried coming out. I just don't want to be silent about it anymore."

