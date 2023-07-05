YouTube Star MrBeast Shows Off Weight Loss Transformation: 'Happy with My Progress'

YouTube star MrBeast is feeling proud and showing off his new physique to fans.

On Thursday, the content creator and philanthropist — whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson — posted before and after photos on Twitter of his weight loss journey after getting more active.

“Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day,” he wrote alongside the selfies. “Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far🥰”



The 25-year-old then responded to one follower who told him he was doing a good job, but admitted that his “pecs need work.”

“Everything needs work, step one was not be fat haha. Now we get big 😈,” Donaldson said.

Underneath the post, he also received tons of praise for his progress.

“This is inspiring AF, makes me want to get into better shape. Thank you for this push man and congrats,” one person wrote while another user added, “Congrats man!! Looking good keep it up.”



Donaldson isn’t the only one showing off their physical transformation lately.

His longtime MrBeast partner, Chris Tyson, has also been sharing photos on Twitter of their new look after starting hormone replacement therapy (HRT) — which the Cleveland Clinic explains as a process that helps gender nonconforming people achieve a more traditionally masculine or feminine appearance — in February.

In April, Tyson, 27 — whose Twitter profile states that they go by "any pronouns" — noted that their hairline and facial shape had already begun to change and that they felt good about the process, explaining at the time: "The amount of body positivity I've gotten in just 2 months is insane."

