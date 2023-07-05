YouTube Star MrBeast Shows Off Weight Loss Transformation: 'Happy with My Progress'

The content creator and philanthropist, 25, told his followers that he started lifting weights and walking 12,500 steps a day, noting that his weight loss journey is not done yet

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 5, 2023 01:03PM EDT
MrBeast Shows Off Weight Loss Transformation: 'Happy with My Progress'
MrBeast before and after weight loss. Photo:

MrBeast/Twitter

YouTube star MrBeast is feeling proud and showing off his new physique to fans.

On Thursday, the content creator and philanthropist — whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson — posted before and after photos on Twitter of his weight loss journey after getting more active.

“Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day,” he wrote alongside the selfies. “Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far🥰”

The 25-year-old then responded to one follower who told him he was doing a good job, but admitted that his “pecs need work.”

“Everything needs work, step one was not be fat haha. Now we get big 😈,” Donaldson said.

Underneath the post, he also received tons of praise for his progress.

“This is inspiring AF, makes me want to get into better shape. Thank you for this push man and congrats,” one person wrote while another user added, “Congrats man!! Looking good keep it up.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Donaldson isn’t the only one showing off their physical transformation lately. 

His longtime MrBeast partner, Chris Tyson, has also been sharing photos on Twitter of their new look after starting hormone replacement therapy (HRT) — which the Cleveland Clinic explains as a process that helps gender nonconforming people achieve a more traditionally masculine or feminine appearance — in February.

In April, Tyson, 27 — whose Twitter profile states that they go by "any pronouns" —  noted that their hairline and facial shape had already begun to change and that they felt good about the process, explaining at the time: "The amount of body positivity I've gotten in just 2 months is insane."

Related Articles
Emily Simpson No Longer Looks at the Scale After Taking Ozempic
'RHOC'’s Emily Simpson No Longer Looks at the Scale After Taking Ozempic: 'The Number Can Be Very Detrimental'
Mr. Beast's Chris Tyson Recalls '26 Years of Hiding My True Self' in Special Birthday Post
Mr. Beast's Chris Tyson Recalls '26 Years of Hiding My True Self' in Special Birthday Post
Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Leaves Hospital After Surgery
'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Finally Home After Month-Long Stay in Hospital for Blood Infection
grace helbig cancer diagnosis
YouTuber Grace Helbig Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis: ‘We Are Going for Cure Not Remission’
Tatum O'Neal photographed at The Variel in Woodland Hills, CA, on June 27, 2023
Tatum O’Neal On Her Near-Fatal Stroke: 'I Woke Up From a Coma Without Any Words'
'New Amsterdam' Star Tyler Labine Suffers 'Potentially Fatal' Blood Clot: 'Counting My Blessings'
'New Amsterdam' Star Tyler Labine Experiences 'Potentially Fatal' Blood Clot
catch-up profile with Jenna Wolfe
Jenna Wolfe Reveals She and Wife Stephanie Gosk Have Split, Opens Up About Her Hysterectomy and Double Mastectomy (Exclusive)
Bowen Yang
Bowen Yang Says He Will Be Stepping Away from His Podcast Due to 'Bad Bouts of Depersonalization'
Sisters star Tammy Slaton and her husband Caleb Willingham
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Remembers Husband Caleb Willingham After His Death with Sweet Tribute Post
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Confirms Husband Caleb Willingham Dead at 40: 'I Am Devastated' (Exclusive)
General view of one of the medical clinics suspended by Mexican health authorities, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico
Seven Dead, 161 Under Investigation After Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Linked to Surgeries in Mexico: CDC
RHOCâs Emily Simpson Shares Gym Workout, Offers Dieting Tip After Admitting to Liposuction, Ozempic Use
'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Shares Gym Workout, Offers Diet Tip After Admitting to Liposuction, Ozempic Use
sugar substitutes
WHO to Announce Artificial Sweetener Aspartame May Cause Cancer
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Brady 'Still Wants to Maintain' His NFL Diet: 'What I Put in My Body Is Very Important' (Exclusive)
Madonna
Madonna Is 'Following Doctor's Orders and Resting' After Hospitalization: Source (Exclusive)
Debi Mazar and Madonna attend the Dolce & Gabbana and The Cinema Society screening of the Epix World premiere
Madonna's Close Friend Debi Mazar Reveals Singer 'on the Mend' After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection