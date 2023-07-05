Mr. Beast's Chris Tyson Recalls '26 Years of Hiding My True Self' in Special Birthday Post

Chris Tyson is celebrating their birthday in a special way.

On Saturday, the Youtube star — known for appearing alongside MrBeast — posted a candid selfie on Twitter for their 27th birthday, sharing their excitement for their first birthday since starting hormone replacement therapy in February.

“I always used to hate my birthday,” Tyson wrote. “This is one of the first years in a while I woke up excited to celebrate💜Here’s to 26 years of hiding my true self!! 27 feels so good 🥰”

Tyson has been posting often on the social media platform about finally living authentically. Last month they shared another selfie on Twitter in honor of Pride Month.

“Happy Pride Month!!! 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈,” Tyson — whose Twitter profile states that they go by "any pronouns" — wrote alongside the photo. “(Since it’s June you are legally required to like this selfie 💜).”

RELATED: MrBeast YouTube Star Chris Tyson Shares Dramatic 'Glow Up' Photos After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy

MrBeast's Chris Tyson before and after starting hormone replacement therapy. Chris Tyson/Twitter

RELATED: MrBeast’s Chris Tyson Celebrates Pride Month with New Photo Following Hormone Replacement Therapy

Since starting hormone replacement therapy (HRT) — which the Cleveland Clinic explains as a process that helps gender nonconforming people achieve a more traditionally masculine or feminine appearance — the social media star has been sharing frequent updates with their fans.

After news of their transformation began to make headlines, Tyson spoke out about the treatment in a Twitter post in April, writing: "Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles [gender nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

MrBeast — whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson — quickly responded to his friend's announcement by tweeting "Gotchu💕💕💕."

That same month, Tyson noted that their hairline and facial shape had already begun to change and that they felt good about the process, explaining at the time: "The amount of body positivity I've gotten in just 2 months is insane."