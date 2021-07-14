Zsa Zsa Gabor's Husband Travels to Bury Ashes in Budapest 4½ Years After Death: 'Her Last Trip'

Some of Zsa Zsa Gabor's ashes were buried in Budapest this week, nearly five years after her death.

The Hollywood icon (a Budapest-born socialite and great-aunt of Paris Hilton) died on Dec. 18, 2016, from a heart attack at age 99. On Tuesday, Gabor's husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt traveled to London, then Germany, then Hungary with three-quarters of Gabor's total remains in order to bury them in Budapest, according to Reuters. The rest remain in Los Angeles.

"She was first-class, she had her own seat and she had her passport, everything there. It was her last trip, she always used to go first class, she had her champagne, caviar," von Anhalt told the outlet. "And then we arrived in Budapest. ... That's what she wanted and that's what she had in her last will. She definitely wanted to be in Budapest because her father is buried here too."

In January 2017, about one month after Gabor's death, her ninth husband spoke out against claims that he was holding his wife's ashes against the wishes of her estate. At the time, Page Six reported that von Anhalt said the actress' ashes would be interred with her father in Budapest.

Zsa Zsa Gabor Credit: GERGELY BESENYEI/AFP via Getty Images

"I had a service at a church and then I took the urn home, which is a normal thing to do," he told PEOPLE at the time. "It's standing on the fire place and that's it. It's my urn, it's my wife's urn, and I'll do what I want with it."

At an intimate funeral service held at the Church of the Good Shepard in Beverly Hills in the wake of her death, Gabor's ashes were placed in a gold rectangular box and set centerstage beside pink long-stemmed roses.

While speaking at the ceremony, von Anhalt told the story of how he met his wife, explaining that when he first came to Los Angeles from Germany, his publicity team encouraged him to get a photo with a Hollywood celebrity. Von Anhalt said he paid $5,000 for a photographer to find a beautiful actress for him to pose with, and Gabor was the first star they found. The resulting photo made a magazine cover in Germany, and von Anhalt even had a copy of a magazine on hand to show at the service.

He also brought Gabor's dog carrying case, explaining that her dogs were like people to her and the case went with them all over the world.