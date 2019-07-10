Family Affair: Zooey and Emily Deschanel Hit Dad Caleb’s Red Carpet Premiere for The Lion King

All in the family!

Sisters Emily Deschanel and Zooey Deschanel supported their dad at the premiere of The Lion King in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Caleb Deschanel, a six-time Academy Award nominee, was the cinematographer for the upcoming live-action remake of the 1994 animated film. The 74-year-old has also worked as a cinematographer on films including The Right Stuff and The Passion of the Christ.

The sisters posed with their dad along with mom Mary Jo on the red carpet. Zooey, 39, wore a white and black polka dot dress with black tights and shoes, while Emily, 42, opted for a long-sleeved silver dress and yellow pumps.

“My dad is the Director of Photography on the new Lion King,” Zooey wrote on Instagram in April. “So proud and excited to see it!”

Caleb and Mary Jo married in 1972. The actress has been in movies including The Patriot and The Right Stuff, as well as the television series Twin Peaks.

Image zoom Caleb, Mary Jo, Zooey and Emily Deschanel Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Image zoom Zooey and Emily Deschanel ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty

Image zoom Zooey Deschanel and Emily Deschanel

Projections show the new version of The Lion King, which features a number of A-list actors voicing the iconic characters in the film, will have a huge opening after Aladdin‘s success over Memorial Day weekend with $113 million.

Earlier this week, Disney released a stunning photo ahead of the release of the film featuring the all-star cast of actors. The glam shot features most of the main cast, including Donald Glover and Beyoncé, who star in the movie as Simba and Nala, respectively.

Also in the shot are Billy Eichner (Timon), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), JD McCrary (Young SImba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari) and Eric André (Azizi).

Image zoom The cast of The Lion King Beyoncé/Kwaku Alston/Disney

Beyoncé also attended Tuesday night’s premiere, wearing a matching black and silver ensemble with her daughter Blue Ivy.

The singer, 37, made a rare red carpet appearance at the Dolby Theater in a custom Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress and a pair of matching strappy heels.

As for her mini-me, Blue matched her superstar mom in a tuxedo dress of her own, also McQueen. The 7-year-old’s black jacket was embellished with silver sequins while the bottom of her dress looked identical to Beyoncé’s with sparkly black tulle.

Image zoom Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In addition to voicing Nala in the film, Beyoncé released a new song called “Spirit” on The Lion King soundtrack on Tuesday.

She is also expected to sing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” with Glover, 35, on the album.

The Lion King hits theaters July 18.