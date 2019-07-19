Will there be a second (500) Days of Summer? If it were up to Zooey Deschanel, the answer would be yes!

On Thursday, Zooey, 39, celebrated the film’s 10-year anniversary writing on Twitter, “It’s been 3652 days since #500DaysofSummer,” alongside a black-and-white shot of her and costar Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Gordon-Levitt, 38, also remembered the beloved movie, which follows his character Tom as he reflects on his 500-day relationship with Summer (Zooey) after she suddenly dumps him.

“Today’s the 10 year anniversary of (500) Days of Summer,” he tweeted, adding “Where did all the time go, @ZooeyDeschanel???”

Zooey responded, suggesting the two should film another.

“Let’s do it all again! Every ten years!

Image zoom

Image zoom

” she wrote.

Zooey also retweeted a few posts honoring the film.

Today’s the 10 year anniversary of “(500) Days of Summer.” Where did all the time go, @ZooeyDeschanel??? pic.twitter.com/9eR6WGMoOT — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) July 17, 2019

Let’s do it all again! Every ten years! ❤️🥰 https://t.co/dcCQTc5XHL — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) July 19, 2019

RELATED: Zooey Deschanel Says Her Daughter Loves Putting Together Her Own Outfits — But Hates Jackets

“#500DaysofSummer hit theaters today in 2009. Ten years later, the film feels just as fresh as it was a decade ago,” one tweet read.

Of course, Zooey isn’t the only one in her family celebrating an iconic film.

Last week, Zooey and her sister Emily Deschanel supported their dad at the premiere of The Lion King in Los Angeles.

Caleb Deschanel, a six-time Academy Award nominee, was the cinematographer for the upcoming live-action remake of the 1994 animated film. The 74-year-old has also worked as a cinematographer on films including The Right Stuff and The Passion of the Christ.

The sisters posed with their dad along with mom Mary Jo on the red carpet. Zooey wore a white and black polka dot dress with black tights and shoes, while Emily, 42, opted for a long-sleeved silver dress and yellow pumps.

Image zoom Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel in 500 Days of Summer courtesy Everett Collection

“So proud of my dad who was the Director of Photography on the beautiful new #TheLionKing,” Zooey tweeted alongside photos from the event.

She also praised her dad and his work on the film in April.

“My dad is the Director of Photography on the new Lion King,” Zooey wrote on Instagram in April. “So proud and excited to see it!”

The film stars Donald Glover and Beyoncé as Simba and Nala, respectively.

Image zoom Caleb Deschanel, Mary Jo Deschanel, Zooey Deschanel and Emily Deschanel Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Also in the film is Billy Eichner (Timon), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), JD McCrary (Young Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari) and Eric André (Azizi).

The Lion King is in theaters now.