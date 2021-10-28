Watch Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Recreate Hilarious (500) Days of Summer Elevator Scene

Jonathan Scott put his own spin an iconic scene from girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s 2009 movie

Jonathan Scott reimagined a scene from girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's film (500) Days of Summer with a Property Brothers twist.

In the 2009 film, Deschanel's character Summer compliments Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character Tom — who's wearing headphones — on his taste in music as they both awkwardly stand in an elevator.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Back in August, Deschanel posted a TikTok stepping back into her character from the movie, telling her followers to duet her video and portray Tom. Jumping on the bandwagon, Scott joined in on Wednesday by recreating the elevator scene with his own twist on the original.

In the clip, Deschanel asks Scott, who's wearing headphones, "What floor?" before the Property Brother hilariously responds, "Oak, I think. Probably like a dark oak."

The Celebrity Dating Game host then says, "Cool floor," as her boyfriend answers, "I mean, as far as elevator floors are concerned, yeah, pretty durable."

"Yeah, sometimes I'm *mildly* socially awkward. #oblivious," Scott captioned the funny video.

Deschanel and Scott began dating in late 2019 after meeting on the set of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in August.

Earlier this month, the New Girl actress reflected on spending quality time with Scott throughout the pandemic and how it strengthened their relationship.

Deschanel told PEOPLE at the Environmental Media Association Awards that it was "fun" to spend extra time with Scott and her two kids, Charlie Wolf and Elsie Otter, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Scott added that quarantine helped him realize just how much he truly loves Deschanel.

"I discovered having been in other relationships in the past, this was the very first time I noticed that all of the love and effort and the things I was doing were being reciprocated," the HGTV star said, "And I was like 'What?' So I think I'll hold onto this one."

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott arrives at GEARBOX LA on October 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In fact, Scott finds his girlfriend's kind heart particularly endearing. Early on in the relationship, Deschanel did something for the reality star's father that he will never forget.

"When we first started dating and the first time she met my parents via Zoom, she found out what my dad's favorite song was, which is 'Danny Boy' because my dad is Scottish," Scott told PEOPLE.