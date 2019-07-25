Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson Battle the Undead at the White House in Zombieland 2 Trailer

The Zombieland gang is together again!

Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin are back to their zombie-fighting ways in the new trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap, the sequel to their hit 2009 comedy.

This time, the group takes up residence in the unlikeliest — but most fitting — of places: the White House. While shooting at zombies in a derelict White House lawn, the foursome proves they’ve got their family dynamic down pat as they expertly train their guns at the undead.

“I think I would have made a damn fine president,” Harrelson’s Tallahassee says as he sits in what was once the Oval Office.

Not convinced, and back with her dry sarcasm, Stone’s Wichita replies, “You would have brought a real dignity to the office.”

Things get interesting when they meet more human survivors played by Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia, as well as others played by Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch.

“It took 10 years to make because we were just insistent that the script be great — which sounds like it should be obvious, but that’s not always the case,” Eisenberg told Vulture in March of working on the sequel.

He continued, “Because the movie is not only popular but also beloved, people feel like it has some personal resonance for them, so we wanted to make sure that it’s as good or better than the first.”

So, does the sequel measure up by the original casts standards?

“It feels that way! We have two weeks left and it feels really great,” he said at the time. “Everything we’ve done feels very funny.”

The original film was made on a $23 million budget and grossed more than $102 million at the worldwide box office as well as $75 million in the U.S.

Zombieland: Double Tap is in theaters Oct. 18.