Zoey Deutch Remembers Late Manager Chris Huvane in Touching Tribute: 'Going to Miss You'

Zoey Deutch is remembering her late manager Chris Huvane.

On her Instagram Story Monday, the 27-year-old actress wrote a heartfelt message in honor of Huvane, who died by apparent suicide at age 47, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Rest in peace, Chris Huvane. The most kind, honest, generous, fiercely loyal and special person," Deutch wrote on a black background. "This is such a tragic loss and we are all going to miss you so much," she continued, adding a broken heart emoji.

In a statement shared with THR, Management 360 remembered Huvane, who worked for the talent agency, as brilliant at what he did.

"We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply 'the best of the best.' A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him," the company said.

"It's an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends," the statement continued. "We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy every day forward."

Management 360 did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner told PEOPLE they had no further comment.

Before becoming a talent manager in 2010, he worked as a senior editor at GQ. Huvane had been vocal about his struggles with depression, Deadline reported.

According to the outlet, he is survived by his wife Cole Huvane, his father Martin Huvane, as well as his five siblings, nephew and other loved ones.