Zoey Deutch Receives Sweet Birthday Message from Boyfriend Jimmy Tatro: 'My Favorite Person'

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2021

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 14, 2022 08:23 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Zoey Deutch attend the "Not Okay" New York Premiere at Angelika Film Center on July 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Zoey Deutch has found a keeper!

The Not Okay actress, 28, got some birthday love from her beau Jimmy Tatro on Monday.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person ❤️," the Home Economics star, 30, said in a celebratory message along with a carousel of pictures and videos.

The first photo shows the two embracing in warm jackets and smiling at the camera. Additional photos in the post show the duo making funny faces at the camera in matching gray hoodies and posing on a beach. Tatro also posted a fun video of the two hilariously dancing while a DJ plays music in the background.

There are also some more personal snaps of Deutch, like one of her hugging her dog Maybelle and a video clip of her laughing on a plane after she accidentally hit her head on the window as she peeked out of it.

The couple's friend Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev took a jab at that particular post in her comment, "It's the plane video for me 😂." Riverdale actress Camila Mendez also commented with a smiling emoji with tears.

Tatro is an actor and comedian, who got his start doing comedy skits on YouTube and eventually earned his first acting role in Grown Ups 2. Since then, he's been seen in films like 22 Jump Street, American Vandal and Home Economics.

He and Deutch first went public with their relationship in 2021, and since then he's shared multiple sweet photos throughout his dates with the star.

Last year, he similarly posted a photo carousel on Instagram to celebrate her birthday, saying, "Happy bday Fred." In it, the comedian showed images of the pair cuddling on the sofa and during a date night.

He also posted multiple pictures and videos with Deutch and their friends Nina Dobrev and Shaun White having fun while vacationing in Paris last year, captioning the photos, "Some Nice nights."

Deutch recently opened up about her relationship dynamic with Tatro in an episode of the Apple Podcast series Betches U Up? in August.

"I would be so bored if I was dating someone who agreed with me on everything and thought everything in the same way as me – I'd be so bored by that," Deutch said. "I mean I am currently with someone who is my actual polar opposite."

