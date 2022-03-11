Zoe Saldaña said the manager who advised her to change her name's intention "was never for me to stop being who I am"

Zoe Saldaña Recalls Being Told to Change Her Name Early in Career: I 'Knew That I Liked My Name'

Zoe Saldaña was advised to go adopt a stage name when she first became famous.

The Adam Project actress told Entertainment Weekly that early in her career, around the time she made the 2000 ballet movie Center Stage, she was told it would benefit her career to change her name.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I did Center Stage, I remember being discouraged by my management at that time to use my name," said Saldaña. "But their intention was never for me to stop being who I am. They celebrated who I was. But my manager at the time was a former singer and a ballroom performer, and she did change her name as well when she was a teenager back in the '60s, I believe. And she said it's what everybody does."

She added, "That today is advice we consider poor, but that was her doing the best that she wanted for me. But I still knew that I liked my name."

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who Changed Their Names After They Became Famous

Zoe Saldana attends the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont on February 6, 2020 Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Today, Saldaña, 43, stars in some of the biggest film franchises out there, including Star Trek, Avatar and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Speaking with ScreenRant about her new Netflix time-travel movie, the star shared what she would tell her younger self if she could go back 20 years when she was just starting her movie career.

"What would I tell her? 'Don't be so nervous.' I remember at that time, I was just so nervous because I was getting to do these projects for the very first time, and I was getting to travel to these places for the very first time," she said. "So there was a lot of nervousness that I felt, and always having to cover that up to look like I've been here before. But I would just tell her, 'Don't be so nervous. You belong.' "