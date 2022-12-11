Zoë Saldaña Says Intense Secrecy Tied to Marvel Roles 'Can Be Annoying Sometimes' 

Saldaña had to take down an Instagram video that showed Marvel papers in a binder

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 11, 2022 07:19 PM
zoe saldana
Photo: getty

Zoë Saldaña admits being in the Marvel bubble sometimes isn't as great as it seems.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 44, said in an interview in InStyle's Winter 2022 digital issue that working with Marvel can sometimes be tough because of its strict protocols for preventing leaks, which means that she will sometimes get a script just hours ahead of when she's scheduled to shoot.

"That can be annoying sometimes," she said. "That's not cool, because you have to memorize, you have to prepare, you have to do research. And I tend to take myself a little too seriously sometimes."

Saldaña previously got in trouble for posting a video in her Gamora makeup, sifting through pages in a binder that Marvel deemed needed to be kept secret. She eventually took down the original February video and uploaded another one — this time with highlighter marks hiding the papers.

"Had to take this down before because of Marvel Security. Now that I covered what they don't want you to see, let's just focus on the Mate!!!!!," Saldaña captioned the Instagram video.

However, Saldaña said she takes her responsibility as an actress seriously.

"I really enjoy working with filmmakers who don't underestimate my intelligence and know that I am an adult," Saldana. "I will be discreet. It is as important to me, as it is for him or her, that I don't let these scripts out of my sight."

Despite this, Saldaña said there are positives to the job, including the fact that her kids (8-year-old twins Bowie and Cy, and 5-year-old Zen) can brag about her.

"I see how he's trying to place me in his mind like, 'Okay, you're Mama, but you're also Gamora,'" she says of her youngest son. "They're going to watch these movies, and it's going to be a part of what they like and what excites them."

"And the fact that that gives me street cred with my kids, it's fun, it's great," she adds.

RELATED Video: Zoë Saldaña Says Guardians of the Galaxy Role Gives Her 'Street Cred' with Her Kids: 'It's Great'

Saldaña has also said in a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily that while she felt grateful for the opportunity to work in franchise films, it hasn't helped her grow as an artist.

"I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I've been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises," Saldaña told the outlet. "I'm very grateful for the opportunities that they provided, from collaborating with amazing directors and getting to meet cast members who I consider friends and getting to play a role that fans, especially children, love."

"But it also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

So, the actress has tried to diversify her profile with non-franchise projects, like her recent Netflix series From Scratch (which she also produced) and David O. Russell's ensemble crime film Amsterdam.

"I'm so happy that I'm able to collaborate with filmmakers and producers and people in this industry that want that for women, that want women to be ageless and who don't fetishize women's youth," Saldaña told the outlet. "And so it's interesting. It's really interesting."

Related Articles
sarah-gellar-selma-blair
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Buddy Up at Christmas Party: 'A Holiday Miracle'
Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
'Joker' Director Todd Phillips Shares First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in 'Folie á Deux' Sequel: 'Our Boy'
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin Shows Off Fit Physique in Shirtless Selfie After Wrapping 'Dune: Part Two' — See the Photo!
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Julie Andrews attends the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Julie Andrews Says 'It's Probably Not Going to Be Possible' for Her to Star in 'Princess Diaries 3'
Christmas Movie Scenes
Emma Thompson Admits She Doesn't Watch 'Love Actually' Every Christmas: 'It Was 20 Years Ago'
Shelley Duval Returns to Movies in Horror Film The Forest Hills
Shelley Duvall Says Her Return to Film After 20 Years 'Makes Me Want to Do More Acting'
Bowen Yang arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Bowen Yang Joins 'Wicked' Movie as Director Jon M. Chu Rounds Out Live-Action Cast: Reports
Gary Friedkin
'Star Wars' Actor Gary Friedkin Dead at 70 from COVID Complications: 'He Was a Gift to All Who Knew Him'
Kate Hudson attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere
Kate Hudson Says Some Romantic Comedies Nowadays Are 'Dumbed Down'
Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Apple Original Films "Spirited" actor Octavia Spencer on December 08, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Octavia Spencer, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 8 Dec 2022
Octavia Spencer Jokes That Will Ferrell is 'Not an Adult Elf' but Rather 'One of the Smartest People'
Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Renee Rapp, Jaquel Spivey
'Mean Girls The Musical' Movie Reveals Cast, Including Angourie Rice and 'Moana' Star Auli'i Cravalho
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas: It's 'Tough' for Audiences to 'Understand' My Marilyn Monroe Movie Is 'Not a Biopic'
Scream 2022
'Scream 6' Will Be '100 Times Gorier,' Says Star Melissa Barrera: 'We're Going All Out'
Whoopi Goldberg, Kim Kardashian
Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get a Movie Greenlit': But 'I'd Never Minimize' Her
Emma Thompson Love Actually
Emma Thompson Says It's 'Not Really' Fun for Her to Rewatch 'Love Actually' : 'That Was 20 Years Ago'
ron perlman
Ron Perlman Says Acting Is 'Intimate' Like Sex: 'You're Hoping You're Satisfying'