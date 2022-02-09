Zoe Saldana Jokes 'Marvel Security' Made Her Delete Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Behind-the-Scenes Video

Director James Gunn recently said Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 "is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians"

Zoe Saldana had a close call with some Marvel spoilers.

The actress posted a video of herself Monday flipping through pages of a binder while sipping from a mate cup in her green Gamora face makeup. She joked in the caption that "Marvel Security" had asked her to delete the behind-the-scenes clip from Instagram previously to avoid Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 spoilers, so she used the green pen effect to cover up the contents of the binder.

"Had to take this down before because of Marvel Security," Saldana, 43, wrote in the caption. "Now that I covered what they don't want you to see, let's just focus on the Mate!!!!! #mate #gamora #bebe."

Saldana has shared several photos and videos of herself in makeup while working on the movie. "Gamora felt cute! #nofilter," she wrote alongside a selfie last month.

Back in November, Saldana and her Guardians costar Chris Pratt were photographed back on set for the first day of filming the third Guardians of the Galaxy.

"It's been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3," director James Gunn tweeted at the time with a photo featuring the cast members on set.

While on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast last month, Gunn spoke about Guardians of the Galaxy 3 being the last installment in the franchise featuring Pratt, Saldana and the rest of the team as fans know it.