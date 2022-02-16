"It’s bittersweet," Saldana said of filming her final Guardians of the Galaxy movie

Zoe Saldana Says Guardians of the Galaxy Cast Are 'Emotional' as They Film Last Movie in Trilogy

Zoe Saldana is preparing to say goodbye to her Guardians of the Galaxy character.

In an interview with Empire, she spoke about filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and reprising her role as Gamora for the last time.

"It's bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green make-up, I find myself already nostalgic about it," Saldana said.

As for being on set, the actress said, "There's a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we've achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story that's making us emotional even as we shoot it."

Filming during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hasn't made it any easier.

"Omicron plays a doozy on us every other day, but we're getting by and we're happy," Saldana said.

Last month, Gunn said Vol. 3 would be the last installment featuring Saldana, Chris Pratt and the rest of the cast as fans know it.

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn said of the third movie on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast.

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) | Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Gunn, who directed the first two volumes for Marvel, said the upcoming film is "big."

"It's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be," he said. "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story."

Gunn added that concluding a story that fans have followed closely for years is "always a little bit scary. I'm doing my best."

"I'm aware that the third film in most trilogies sucks," he said before adding that was "not always" the case.

Before fans can see Gunn's Vol. 3, they'll see the Guardians in action this summer in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder and, later this year, in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+.