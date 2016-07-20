Zoë Saldana has a lot to be thankful for these days, with two healthy boys at home and her new movie, Star Trek Beyond, opening Friday. And on Wednesday, the 38-year-old actress got one more reason to celebrate, as her husband Marco became a U.S. citizen.

The Italian artist, who took Zoë’s last name after they were married in 2013, received his citizenship in an official ceremony.

The actress shared the good news, as well as photos of Marco, on her Instagram account.

“On our way to be sworn in as a U.S. Citizen,” Zoë wrote. “Marco has been dreaming about this moment for a long time. It was a process – as it should be – but we are finally here.”

“We are aware it isn’t as easy for many immigrants to obtain their citizenship, we say to them NEVER GIVE UP,” she continued, adding to “stay the course” because “America would not be what it is if not for the immigrants that come for better opportunities.”

In a later post, she shared an image of Marco and her mother, who proudly waved an American flag.

“My mom has been a citizen since she was a young girl. Her mother arrived in NYC in 1961 and brought my mother from Dominican Republic when she was 10. My sisters and I are indebted to them both. Because of them we are American women,” she wrote.

The Avatar actress also revealed which other star joined the ranks of American citizens: Nina costar David Oyelowo.

“Oh check out who is getting their naturalization today too… David Oyelowo and his Wife!!!!! Congrats! #newuscitizen” she wrote.

Later, Saldana shared another image of Marco holding their 19-month-old twin sons, Cy and Bowie.

Marco was a promising soccer player before an injury ended his career. A painter, he came to the U.S. and washed dishes for a living until his art career quickly took off. He earned the nickname “Pirate Perego” – after his original last name (Perego) and for his Johnny Depp-inspired long hair and goatee.

He regularly shares photos on social media, exposing his boys to the arts.