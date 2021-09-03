Zoë Saldana and Husband Marco Perego Share Romantic Kiss at Venice Film Festival

The couple attended the Hand of God premiere at the film festival Thursday

Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego are keeping their love alive on the red carpet.

The couple shared a romantic kiss ahead of The Hand of God premiere at the Venice Film Festival Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Saldana, 43, donned a scarlet sequin Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with black strappy heels for the occasion. Her Italian beau, meanwhile, wore his long locks down and went for a classic black tuxedo with chelsea boots. The 42-year-old artist also accessorized with ruby earrings that matched Saldana's look.

Saldana and Perego wed in 2013 and have three children together — Zen Anton Hilario, 4, and 6-year-old twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zoe Saldana and Husband Marco Perego Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

Back in February, Saldana paid tribute to her husband in a sweet Valentine's Day Instagram post.

"My Valentine," she wrote alongside a video of him playing soccer on the beach. "He can juggle three children, a mercurial wife, his work, the house and the weight of the world in the same way he kicks this ball. After 8 Valentine days together, you still manage to take my breath away just by walking into the room."

The year prior, she opened up to PEOPLE and other reporters about the prospect of expanding their family to include a girl, noting that she's simply "accepting the challenge" of having all boys.

"The third one was supposed to be [a daughter] and then my husband just doesn't give any girls," Saldana joked at the Cadillac Oscar Celebration event. "I would have been great as a mother of daughters, but the universe, in its irony, and how I became a mom of three boys in the post-#MeToo movement [means] I'm accepting the challenge."

Zoe Saldana and Husband Marco Perego Credit: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

Teaching her sons not to conform to gender stereotypes, the Avatar actress said, has "been a treat because allowing your boys to be vulnerable and sensible and not just allowing them to fight physically because, 'Oh, boys will be boys' — those kinds of terms just don't exist in our home."

"'Daddy's little girl' and 'Mama's boys,' we don't have that," she added. "My husband is the father and I'm the mother, but we are [both active] participants in the upbringing of [our kids] and that's really important."

Saldana also said her sons were already watching her and Perego work in their respective fields.