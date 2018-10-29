Zoë Kravitz's Fiancé Karl Glusman Praises Her as His 'Hero' as She Reveals Surprise Engagement

Zoë Kravitz is headed down the altar — and her husband-to-be Karl Glusman is head over heels in love.

The Big Little Lies star, 29, revealed her happy news in a Rolling Stone cover story. “Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” Kravitz confirmed after the reporter spotted her ring. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

Glusman, who met Kravitz at a bar two years ago, had intended to propose in Paris but moved the moment to the couple’s living room when work schedules scrambled his plans, according to the magazine. “I was in sweatpants,” Kravitz said. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

The two first made their relationship public in October 2016 where they enjoyed a cozy date at a Kings of Leon concert in New York City. Kravitz made her Instagram debut on the actor’s page just weeks later, and he’s continued to gush about her ever since. Read on for more about the actor.

He often gushes about her on Instagram

Glusman isn’t afraid to shower his bride-to-be with love on social media. The actor often posts about the star with sweet candid moments of their life together. He also celebrated her Rolling Stone cover with a loving caption.

“My Love, my hero, best friend and greatest inspiration. You’re so fucking cool @zoeisabellakravitz . Still pinching myself daily… THAT’S MY LADY!!!” he wrote.

His movie was a hit at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival for a very specific reason

Glusman burst onto the scene in 2015 when his movie Love shocked audiences at the high-profile festival for one very specific reason. The French movie directed by Gaspar Noe made headlines around the world for its use of unstimulated sex. Glusman is naked for over half of the film and has sex with his costars Aomi Muyock and Klara Kristin.

“I know it’s not a movie for everyone,” Glusman said after the movie was released. “It’s going to make some people uncomfortable, which is interesting because when you think about it, you watch movies with superheroes or war and you see people blowing each other up. People seem to be OK with it because like Gaspar said, it’s not something you experience.”

He continued, “But then when you put something like this up on the screen that nearly everyone participates in and experiences and enjoys it makes people very uncomfortable.”

He’s working with some major heavy-hitters

After Love, Glusman when on to work with Amy Adams, Aaron-Taylor Johnson and Jake Gyllenhaal in Nocturnal Animals and later starred opposite Naomi Watts in the Netflix show Gypsy. He also had a lead role in 2016’s The Neon Demon with Elle Fanning.

And his star keeps growing. The actor recently wrapped up filming on Greyhound, a World War II movie written by and starring Tom Hanks.