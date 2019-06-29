See Zoë Kravitz, Her Famous Family and the Big Little Lies Stars at Her Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Image zoom (L-R) Jason Momoa, Karl Glusman, Lisa Bonet, Zoë Kravitz, Leny Kravitz Gregory Lentz

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman had a ball while celebrating their upcoming nuptials with family and friends!

The engaged couple was joined at their wedding rehearsal dinner at the Restaurant Lapérouse in Paris on Friday night by many of their loved ones.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive look inside the star-studded bash, the Big Little Lies star, 30, can be seen smiling from ear to ear while surrounded by her mom Lisa Bonet, stepfather Jason Momoa and father Lenny Kravitz.

Another sweet shot shows the soon-to-be husband and wife gazing into each other while holding hands.

Putting her own spin on a bridal look, Zoë wore custom Danielle Frankel white bike shorts and a matching white bandeau, over which she wore a beaded net dress. Opting for a more traditional ensemble, Glusman 31, opted for a navy suit with a white button-down shirt and black tie, which he paired with brown dress shoes.

“It was a tremendously joyous party,” the restaurant co-owner, Grégory Lentz, told PEOPLE exclusively.

For the evening’s special menu, guests died on lobster millefeuille, tuna tartare, Laperouse Vacherin — the house’s own version of France’s creamy dessert cheese — and got their choice between steamed sea bass with cannelloni and vegetables or poultry with girolle mushrooms.

To cap off the evening, Lentz also surprised the couple with a chocolate cake inscribed “Zoë & Karl.”

Among the A-list guests in attendance included Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend Ashley Benson, Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, Marisa Tomei, as well as Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta. In a sweet show of support, Kravitz’s Big Little Lies costars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley also attended.

The party, Lentz told PEOPLE, kicked into a higher gear after dinner. “Any room with Lenny and Jason and Denzel in it, well… was crazy and insane. There was so much love in the room. There were toasts and they were moving into tequila when I left. They were still going at 2 a.m.”

Lapérouse, a historic two-story townhouse along the Seine, is also a favorite of George and Amal Clooney, who visited the restaurant during a romantic Paris weekend in 2017.

The wedding will take place this weekend in France, where Glusman planned to propose. However, due to the pair’s hectic schedules things didn’t go as planned, the Nocturnal Animals actor ended up popping the question in their living room.

“I was in sweatpants,” Zoë told Rolling Stone in October when she confirmed their engagement. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you okay?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

The pair met in 2016, making their relationship public in October of that year by cozying up at a Kings of Leon concert in New York City. However, the actress didn’t particularly have her sights set on marriage when she was first introduced her to Glusman by a pal.

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” she told British Vogue in their July cover story. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone — not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you — and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something.”