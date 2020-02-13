Zoë Kravitz Says She 'Was in Tears' After Hearing Dad Lenny’s Speech at Her Wedding

Zoë Kravitz was in tears at her wedding — all thanks to her dad, Lenny Kravitz.

The actress, who is set to play Catwoman in the upcoming film The Batman, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night to promote her new Hulu series High Fidelity and opened up about her June 2019 wedding to Karl Glusman.

When Kimmel asked her what a “Lenny Kravitz speech” was like, the actress, 31, said, “It was beautiful.”

“It was funny because I planned this wedding very well and the one thing I didn’t really think about was speeches just because, I don’t know, it totally slipped my mind,” she said. “The night before, I was like, ‘I guess I should probably ask you guys to say something?'”

Lenny and her mother, Lisa Bonet, both spoke at the wedding, but the Big Little Lies actress admitted her famous musician father was a little intimidated when Bonet came prepared.

“And so, the next day at the wedding, my mom opens like a journal and she’s written something beautiful and my dad said when he saw that, he was like, ‘S—,'” she said, causing the audience to laugh.

Despite his fears, the actress said he did a good job.

“It was beautiful. He went up and gave one of the most beautiful speeches I’ve ever heard and I was in tears and it kind of made the night,” she said.

Zoë married actor Glusman in June where her parents, stepdad Jason Momoa and her Big Little Lies costars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley were in attendance.

The couple had a rehearsal dinner that was “a tremendously joyous party,” according to Restaurant Lapérouse co-owner Grégory Lentz, who told PEOPLE exclusively that the festivities kicked into a higher gear after dinner.

“Any room with Lenny and Jason and Denzel in it, well… was crazy and insane. There was so much love in the room. There were toasts and they were moving into tequila when I left. They were still going at 2 a.m.,” Lentz said.

Image zoom Zoë Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz Theo Wargo/Getty

Zoë first revealed her engagement during a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone in which she said, “Oh yeah, I’m engaged.”

“I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private,” she explained when the reporter spotted her ring.

Glusman, who met the actress at a bar two years ago, had intended to propose in Paris but moved the moment to the couple’s living room when work schedules scrambled his plans, according to the magazine.

“I was in sweatpants,” she said. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”