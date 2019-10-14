Zoë Kravitz to Star as Catwoman in Robert Pattinson's The Batman

Zoë Kravitz is polishing her cat whip.

The actress, 30, is set to star as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the upcoming film The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson, PEOPLE confirms. Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer have been just a few of the actresses who have portrayed the feline superhero.

The movie, directed by Matt Reeves, will focus on Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in the early stages of his transformation into the Caped Crusader.

Reeves told THR in January his idea for the planned trilogy is “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.”

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” he continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.”

RELATED: Halle Berry Says After Black Panther, Catwoman ‘Deserves Another God—- Chance’

Image zoom Zoe Kravitz Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

As Reeves explained, “The comics have a history of that. [Bruce Wayne] is supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc that he can go through a transformation.”

In October, Pattinson spoke about being cast in the role previously played by Ben Affleck and George Clooney among others.

“It’s kind of insane,” he told Esquire. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

The actor previously told Variety he wasn’t fazed by the doubters.

RELATED: Michelle Pfeiffer Is ‘Sad’ She Only Played Catwoman Once: ‘I Was Just Getting Comfortable’

“To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting,” he said. “It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.”

Pattinson also said the experience of putting on the Batsuit for the first time was “transformative.”

“You do feel very powerful immediately,” he shared. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

“You’re trying to think of the way to balance, how to bring something new to it and not want to scare people off,” the actor said of bringing a fresh face to the famous franchise. “And work in the confines of the costume.”