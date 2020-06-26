Zoë Kravitz Says She’s Making ‘Less Bad Choices’ After Getting Married: ‘I Would Like to Think’

Growing older and wiser: Zoë Kravitz hopes that entering the married phase of her life has caused her to mature a bit.

"I’m married, and [making] less bad choices — I would like to think," the Big Little Lies actress, 31, told Variety in an interview published Friday. "You know, life is an ongoing struggle, so of course, there’s always work to be done. But there’s that first step where it’s like, I’m an adult."

The High Fidelity actress claims that another moment in her life, however, garnered more attention than her wedding day: the news that she'll play Catwoman in the upcoming Batman film.

"When the announcement came out that I had gotten this role, my phone rang more than it has ever. More than my birthday, more than my wedding, more than anything," Kravitz continued to Variety. "So I felt that immediate pressure."

She received some reassuring words from former Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer though. "We sat at the same table at the Golden Globes, and I’ve met her a bunch over the years because of David E. Kelley," Kravitz said. "She’d always been so nice. I had just gotten cast so I was really nervous to be around her, and she was so sweet. She just gave me a big hug and said, 'You’re going to be great.' That was really just amazing."

Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway, who've also portrayed Catwoman, passed along well wishes, too. "[They] sent really sweet, encouraging messages when that was announced," Kravitz said. "So I feel supported by my girls."

Image zoom (From left) Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman

And Kravitz showed support for her The Batman costar Robert Pattinson, who will take on the role of the Caped Crusader when the movie opens in October 2021. (The film stopped production in March due coronavirus concerns.)

"I think he’s perfect for this role," she said. "He can relate in that way, and he looks good in the suit, man. He looks good in the suit. That’s a good jawline. But he’s just a great actor and he brings so much to everything he does."