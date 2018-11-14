Zoë Kravitz is no fan of Lily Allen.

The Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald actress dropped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday where she got real about the supposed kiss that went down between her and Allen in 2014.

The British singer wrote about the two of them kissing in her 2018 book My Thoughts Exactly, but when a caller asked Kravitz, 29, if Allen, 33, had warned her about including the moment in the book, Kravitz had an interesting reaction.

“Who’s Lily Allen?” Kravitz answered nonchalantly.

She then explained that it wasn’t exactly a two-sided interaction.

“If by kissing she means attacking, then yes, she kissed me,” Kravitz said. “She attacked me. [It was portrayed in the book] like I wanted it.”

In the book, Allen writes about getting to know Kravitz while her band at the time, Lolawolf, opened up for her 2014. The singer wrote the two shared a kiss after a night of partying in New York.

But when host Andy Cohen asks if Kravitz read the book where she’s mentioned, the Big Little Lies actress shaded the singer.

“I don’t think anybody read the book,” Kravitz said.

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters Friday.